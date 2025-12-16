Why Raiders' Loss to Eagles Was Historically Woeful

The Las Vegas Raiders' downward spiral seems to know no end, as their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles marked a new low for a team that has had plenty of lows this season.

Raiders Make History

Las Vegas' season hit a new low on Sunday, when an uninspired performance led to yet another poor performance by the Raiders. Las Vegas seemed not to care to play football against the defending Super Bowl champions. John Breech of CBS Sports noted the history the loss made.

“The Raiders played both teams from Super Bowl LIX (Kansas City Chiefs and Eagles) and they somehow lost BOTH games 31-0. That makes the Raiders the first team since the 1972 Colts to get shut out by each of the previous year's Super Bowl teams,” The Eagles beat the Raiders in a game that lasted just two hours and 31 minutes, making it the shortest NFL game in 29 years," Breech said.

On Monday, Carroll noted that the subpar season has taken its toll. After stating in the preseason that he expected to win 10 games in his first season as the Raiders' head coach, it has become evident that was wishful thinking. This season has been a rude awakening for Carroll and the Raiders.

“We're all frustrated. I mean, we hate what's going on, and there isn't anybody in here that doesn't want to do something better than we're showing right now. And nobody's feeling that more than I am. But sometimes you feel like you're the only one feeling it, so we'll try to get through that together. It just hasn't worked out the way we anticipated," Carroll said.

The Raiders' season has been filled with bad luck and even worse coaching and execution. Las Vegas has not looked like a competent football team at any point this season, which is shocking considering the changes they made last offseason. The Raiders cleaned house but still took a step back.

Las Vegas only has three games left in what has been a historically bad season on several fronts. The Raiders have been unable to get out of their own way the entire season. They will soon have the offseason to contemplate what went wrong and how to fix it before the start of next season.

Following Sunday's loss, Carroll noted, "there's so much pressure that comes right from here. I mean, if you could even imagine. Nobody can pressure me more than myself,” Carroll said.

“ My expectations and the standards that I've lived by and work by are so high that they're almost impossible to meet. But, that's still the way I know how to live and still the way I know how to coach.”

