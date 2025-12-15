The Most Telling Part of the Raiders' Loss to Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders' season seems to get worse by the week. The chances of them beating the Philadelphia Eagles were slim to begin with. Still, Sunday's performance was a sad sight for a team that has more talent than it shows each week.

Sunday's loss to the Eagles was confirmation that the Raiders are by far the worst team in the National Football League. At no point were they a threat to score even a single point on offense, and their defense seems defeated by the fact that it is more than apparent the Raiders' offense is dead.

Bad Offense, Bad Defense

The Raiders and the Eagles are in no way comparable. Sunday proved as much. However, this was the first game in which the Raiders' defense was nearly fully healthy, yet it looked disheartened before the first drive began. Las Vegas began on defense, allowing a long touchdown drive that set the tone.

Las Vegas' defense allowed two long first-half drives that led to points for the Eagles and all but put the game away before halftime. The Raiders are not equipped to come back from any deficit whatsoever, as they score fewer points than any team in the National Football League per game.

The Raiders and their opponents all know that the Raiders' offense is inept. Las Vegas' defense knows this about their teammates on the other side of the ball. On Sunday, it seemed as if the Raiders' defense accepted their offense was no match before the game even started.

Las Vegas' offense playing bad football for an entire game is no surprise. That has happened the whole season. The Raiders' defense playing an entire game of bad football was downright shocking. It may have been the cold weather or the culmination of a long season. Either way, it wasn't good.

This season has primarily been focused on the failures of the Raiders' offense and rightfully so. Las Vegas' front office invested several draft picks into improving that side of the ball with young talent. The Raiders also revamped the offensive coaching staff.

Las Vegas' defense was expected to have more help from the offensive side of the ball, which is true. However, the defense's performance against the Eagles was uninspired from the very first drive of the game. The unit seemed to have preferred to be doing anything else but playing the Eagles.

This Raiders team is broken. There is no way around it, nor any sugarcoating needed. Las Vegas' talent is not good enough to compete at any level in today's league.

