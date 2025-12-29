What We Learned from the Raiders' Beatdown vs. Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-14 and are a week away from finally ending a long, and dreadful season.

What We Learned

The Raiders ' matchup against the New York Giants featured all of the good and bad the Raiders had to offer this season. With several of their best players on the sideline, Las Vegas did not have much of a chance.

Las Vega s' primary competition for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft was the Giants. However, even the Giants got to a point where they realized how bad of a team the Raiders are.

"Sunday’s Draft Bowl pitted the two teams entering the week with matching nine-game losing streaks and the best chances to be awarded the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders haven’t officially clinched the top pick, but they’re in prime position to do so with a loss next week securing it," Edholm said.

"The Raiders played to win against the Giants, even after placing tight endand edgeon injured reserve this week. They converted four straight fourth downs and cut the Giants’ lead to 20-10 in the third quarter, but they just weren’t good enough to win, allowing a 95-yard kick-return TD immediately after."

Edholm noted that the Raiders had a chance to build upon a few positives from last week's loss to the Houston Texans. Instead, they did the opposite.

"Geno Smith threw two picks and was clobbered all game, having to give way to Kenny Pickett in the second half, reinforcing the idea that the Raiders could use that draft clout to upgrade at the position next season," Edholm said.

"After an encouraging offensive performance last week at Houston, the Raiders took a step back on that side Sunday – even if the loss perhaps changed the franchise’s future in a positive way.

Following the Raiders' loss to the Giants, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on the team's performance in their latest double-digit loss. Carroll was far from happy with how things went on Sunday for the Raiders.

Carroll does not believe Las Vegas' missing players impacted the remaining players' psyche.

"They were aware of it. They missed their guys. Maxx [Crosby] is pretty good. He carries a lot of weight, and Brock [Bowers] same, [Jeremy] Chinn, same. All those guys were hurt. They were hurt. The stories go otherwise, but they were hurt, unfortunately, but they knew,” Carroll said.

Carroll was not as positive when it came to analyzing the defense which was missing two of its best players in Maxx Crosby and Jeremy Chinn. Both

“I can't say anybody on defense picked it up, it was obvious, in terms of filling in for Maxx [Crosby], but we tried. We did all that we could to try to get a good game out of this. The unfortunate part is, when you get the kickoff return, it's like, 'Okay, and that's all three phases.' You have an axe to grind. It was just a mess."

