Who Is the Oldest Player in the NFL Right Now?

The NFL jokingly stands for “Not for long,” but that isn’t the case for every player.

Many NFL players, and particularly those on roster bubble, see their careers last fewer than five years. While Pro Bowlers and high draft-picks tend to last longer, it’s still common for their careers to wind down by the time they hit 30, when they typically begin exiting their prime if they haven’t already. There are, however, a number of players have defied age and continued playing into their 40s, earning them both longevity points and “unc” status.

Heading into 2026, there is one player that is older than the rest. Here’s a look at that player, the oldest player in the NFL.

Who is the oldest player in the NFL?

The oldest active player in the NFL is future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is 42 and will turn 43 in December. Rodgers has taken the title of oldest quarterback in the NFL since Tom Brady’s retirement—outside, of course, of Philip Rivers’s brief return last year—and now also holds the title of the league’s oldest player.

When Rodgers takes the field in Week 1, he will officially become the eighth-oldest quarterback in NFL history to appear in a game. Outside of Brady, not many quarterbacks have had extensive success after turning 40, and more specifically after hitting 42—though only a few have started a game at that age, let alone a season. Rodgers will look to be an outlier in this regard in the 2026 season, which he has called his “last rodeo.”

Who is the oldest defensive player in the NFL?

The oldest defensive player in the NFL is the ageless Calais Campbell, who turns 40 on Sept. 1, just before the start of the season. Campbell has compiled 117 career sacks and 18 career forced fumbles over his lengthy career that began ini 2008 and has seen him play for five different franchises. This offseason, he reunited with the Ravens, the franchise he played for between 2020-22, on a one-year deal.

Who is the oldest player to ever play in the NFL?

The oldest player to ever appear in an NFL game was George Blanda, who last played at the age of 48 in 1975 with the Raiders. Blanda, who was a quarterback and kicker from 1949-1975, appeared in games across four separate decades in both the NFL and AFL with the Bears, Colts, Oilers and Raiders. He holds a variety of impressive records, including the most seasons played (26), most career extra points made (943), most interceptions thrown in a season (42) and being tied for the single-game touchdown record (7).

The second-oldest player to appear in a game was kicker Morten Andersen, who was 47 when he made his final appearance. Blanda and Andersen are the only players above the age of 45 to play in NFL games.

Every active player in the NFL in the 40-plus club

There are currently 11 players in the NFL that will be 40 or older by the start of the 2026 season. Six of those players are special teamers and three are quarterbacks.

QB Aaron Rodgers, 42

TE Marcedes Lewis, 42

K Matt Prater, 41 (turns 42 on Aug. 10)

K Nick Folk, 41

QB Joe Flacco, 41

LS J.J. Jansen, 40

LS Jon Weeks, 40

P Thomas Morstead, 40

LS Morgan Cox, 40

QB Josh Johnson, 40

DE Calais Campbell, 39 (turns 40 on Sept. 1)

Marcedes Lewis, Matt Prater and Thomas Morstead have yet to sign with a team this offseason, but all remain active. Lewis notably holds the records for most games played by a tight end and the oldest tight end to play in a game.

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