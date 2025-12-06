Raiders Make Last Minute Roster Moves Before Broncos Clash

The Las Vegas Raiders will play host to their long-time AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, today. They are looking to end their losing streak. They have not won a game since Week 6 of the season, and they are in need of winning one.

They are also trying to snap their losing streak in divisional games. That losing streak dates back to last season. That is not something that the Raiders and this organization take lightly. It has been a disappointing season, but they must win in the AFC West.

They are facing a great team in the Broncos. They enter this game with 10 wins and looking to keep themselves at the top of the division and have a chance to get the No.1 seed in the AFC. The Broncos and Raiders faced off against each other a few weeks ago in a heated and close battle, that saw little to no offense, and the Broncos came out of that game winning a close one. The Raiders will look to get their payback and would like to play a little bit of a role in the Broncos dropping in the standings.

Raiders Roster Moves

For the Raiders, they are going to have to play this game without rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. He will be out for this game with a concussion. They will also be without wide receiver Alex Bachman, who is dealing with a thumb injury. That is huge because Bachman was a returner for punts. The Raiders offense will also be missing tight end Michael Mayer in this game. He is dealing with an ankle injury. That is a huge loss as the Raiders like sending 12 personnel on the field.

With these injuries, the Silver and Black made some roster moves ahead of the game today. The Raiders have elevated wide receivers DJ Turner and Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad. These two have been with the Raiders for most of the season. They have a good grasp of the playbook book and if their number is called in this game, they will be ready.

We will see how the offense looks in the second week under Greg Olson. That is something that a lot of people are going to keep a close eye on. It is going to be interesting to see how the Broncos make adjustments to what Olson does with his offense. It is going to be a good battle, and do not be surprised if it is another close one.

