Raiders Make Roster Moves After Meredith’s Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are going into the final two games of the season, and they are looking to see which players are going to be here for the future and which ones are already checked out.

That is all the Raiders could do at this point in the season. They are playing for pride, and that is all. These Raiders players still have to be out there and do their jobs and be professionals. We are going to find out a lot from this Raiders team once again with only two games left.

The Silver and Black had a good showing in their Week 16 loss to the Houston Texans. They did not come out with the win, but the Raiders showed that they are still fighting no matter what has gone on this season.

Now, will they give that same effort in front of the home fans at Allegiant Stadium in Week 17? They have struggled at home for most of the season, and they have not given the home fans and Raider Nation anything to cheer for this season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Heading into Week 17, the Raiders made a few roster moves. We saw the Raiders play a lot of different players in their last game, and we could be seeing the same going into Week 17.

Per Raiders:

The Raiders signed G Atonio Mafi to the active roster and placed C/G Jordan Meredith on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced Monday.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mafi joined the Silver and Black's practice squad after a 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he began the season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster. He was elevated from the practice squad by the Raiders in Week 13 and played 31 snaps.

The 6-3, 330-pound guard out of UCLA has played in 21 career games (five starts) with the Raiders, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick (144th overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft.

We have signed G Atonio Mafi to the active roster.



Additionally, we have placed C/G Jordan Meredith on the reserve/injured list and signed DE Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/zTscj34Zzo — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 23, 2025

Additionally, the team signed DE Jahfari Harvey to the practice squad.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders offensive line played their best game last week. They will look to do the same in the next game. We are going to see if Mafi gets some reps in Week 17 and if he does, he will be ready like he is always is. The Raiders are going to be battling the New York Giants, and the Raiders will have the opportunity to win this game.

