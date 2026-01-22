Raiders Make Roster Move as HC Search Continues

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has rightfully been focused on filling their vacant head coaching position. However, as the Raiders look to hire their fourth head coach in four seasons, they must also keep an eye on their broken roster, which is set for a massive offseason ahead.

The Raiders have the draft picks and capital to spend on talented free agents, which could expedite the rebuilding process. When it comes to rebuilding their roster, Las Vegas' front office cannot afford to overlook anything.

Raiders Make a Move

The Raiders are an organization that is in midst of a transition. They hope that transition is to an improved roster and future, but time will tell. Luckily for the Raiders, they control much of their own destiny when it comes to finally turning things around. If they select the right players, they will be fine.

Las Vegas has the top pick in the draft and enough money to sign impactful free agents once things fully get underway in a few weeks. Yet, they made an under-the-radar roster move on Tuesday, signing long snapper Alex Ward to a Reserves/Futures contract. Ward was an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams long snapper Alex Ward (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' rebuild will require the front office to pay attention to details, both big and small. Signing Ward may seem insignificant, but no move is negligible when it comes to rebuilding a roster like the Raiders'.

After Las Vegas fired Pete Carroll, Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently explained what the Raiders have going for them this offseason. As he enters his second season as the team's general manager, Spytek knows this offseason is vital for him and the organization.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We have a massive opportunity in front of us this offseason to set this organization, this franchise, on a course for success and provide the results that Raider Nation and the Las Vegas community deserves and expects. We intend to attack it full on,” Spytek said.

“The work has already begun. I think we're all aware of all the resources that Mark [Davis] and the ownership group have given to us. Obviously, there's the draft. We have capital. We have one of the greatest buildings, if not the greatest building in the NFL.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“There's a lot to be excited about here, and it is going to be my responsibility to lead this up and set this organization on a course of sustained success."

The Raiders must have a successful offseason. Spytek and the Raiders' front office must completely revamp what one of the worst rosters in the league is. There are not many positions on the roster the Raiders can afford not to address this offseason, including long-snapper.

May 28, 2024; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams long snapper Alex Ward (47) during OTAs at the team training facility at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.