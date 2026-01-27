Making the Case For Two Raiders HC Candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a head coach and should make a hire fairly soon.

Las Vegas has not been able to find a long-term head coach in the last half-decade, so General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady must get this hire right.

If the Raiders find the right leader for the Silver and Black, the franchise may finally ditch its losing ways and become a contender in the AFC. Raider Nation has waited far too long for a winner, and the tides could be turning if the front office nails the hire.

Two coaches the Raiders appear to be prioritizing are Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The former has been interviewed once, and the latter twice.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is in Las Vegas for a second head coaching interview with the Raiders, per sources. pic.twitter.com/goXmuXuUkG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2026

Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb has also been strongly linked to the job.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Many have viewed Kubiak as the favorite for the job, as his innovative offensive designs and timely play-calling have propelled the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. Brady has done excellent work with the Bills, especially with quarterback Josh Allen.

Which coach should the Raiders prioritize between Kubiak and Brady, should they be the favorites for the job? Let’s make the case for both men as the Raiders come close to a decision.

Making the case for Klint Kubiak

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint has made a name for himself over the last few seasons.

As the OC for the New Orleans Saints in 2024-25, Kubiak burst onto the scene in the first two weeks of the season, as the team scored 47 and 44 points, respectively. The offense fell back down to earth after that, but Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald took a chance on him.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald looks on after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kubiak repaid him by engineering one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL and helping turn Jaxon Smith-Njigba into one of the best wide receivers in the league. The Seahawks put up 31 points against a good Rams defense, thriving in the run and pass games.

Making the case for Joe Brady

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With two interviews down, Brady is a serious candidate for Las Vegas. The Bills have been one of the best offenses in the NFL during his time calling plays, ranking 10th in the league in total offense in 2024 and fourth in 2025. The most impressive element of these numbers is the lack of stars at skill positions in Buffalo.

Brady was Allen’s OC the year he won MVP, and he was the OC at LSU when Joe Burrow and the star-studded Tigers went undefeated and won the national championship. Could he do the same for potential No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza ?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) gestures after the CFP National Championship college football game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bills spread the ball around last season, so everyone would have an opportunity to make plays in Brady’s ‘everybody eats’ philosophy.

The Raiders are doing due diligence on all the head coaching prospects, and we will soon find out who will lead the Silver and Black.

