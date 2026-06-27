Malcolm Koonce Ready to Reclaim Key Role for Raiders

Two years ago, just days before the start of the regular season, Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce tore his ACL. The fourth-year player at the time was coming off an eight-sack season, looking to become Maxx Crosby's long-term No. 2 pass-rush mate.

Since then, Koonce has been working to get back to that level of play. His resilience in rehab and getting back into the swing of things last year has helped him earn another opportunity with a "prove-it" one-year deal. Entering 2026, new pieces, including a new defensive coordinator, could eventually lead Koonce back to what was expected to be reality in 2024.

Koonce’s Focus on Keeping the Raiders Competitive

NFL Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Koonce has shown he can generate production and pressure rate, along with abilities as a run defender to provide adequate edge-setting ability along the defensive front. Enter stage left, Rob Leonard , who will be Las Vegas's defensive coordinator, but a familiar face for Koonce, as Leonard has been coaching the defensive line for the past handful of seasons.

This provides a level of comfort for the sixth year out of Buffalo, and could give him a slight advantage over new additions Kwity Paye and rookie Keyron Crawford. For Koonce, though, there are no personal goals, just the ones that involve helping keep this version of the Raiders competitive.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I think this year, for me, I'm not really focused on personal goals," said Koonce . "I think that the main focus for me is just the team being competitive and trying to win games. I feel like if you focus on being competitive and winning games, everything else will fall into line."

Koonce Must Prove His Worth to the Raiders

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (not pictured) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Admittedly, Koonce will likely start as a rotational figure for the Raiders' pass rush; he has to earn the right to be Crosby's No. 2. There is nothing wrong with this, nor should there be. Paye is coming off back-to-back eight sack seasons, but mainly has a limited move set with power acquisition installed within his rushes, while Crawford offers twitch, explosiveness, an impressive arsenal of moves, and a ceiling to improve as a run defender.

Yet, the pathway for Koonce is there. He is capable of being what the Raiders have been waiting for—or, in this case, delayed from eventual reality—as the team's No. 2 pass rusher on the roster. With a rebuilt Raiders defense, the opportunity is there for Koonce to not only showcase the burst and intriguing move set that raised eyebrows a few years ago, but to become of the defense's most important players on the field this season.