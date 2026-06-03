Why Raiders' Koonce Set Up for Huge 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent many seasons trying to find a dependable and consistent defensive end to play opposite star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas has tried unsuccessfully, through the NFL Draft and multiple free-agent signings, to address the position.

At times, Las Vegas has had one but not the other. There are several examples of the Raiders finding serviceable play at the defensive end position opposite Crosby, but the play did not last long for one reason or another. There are also times when they have not had any serviceable play at the position.

Watch Koonce Discuss Organized Team Activities and More Below

Koonce's Impact

Veteran defensive end Malcolm Koonce was one of the defensive ends Las Vegas added in a previous draft, who they hoped would eventually solidify their second starting defensive end position. Koonce was stashed away on Las Vegas' bench for most of his first few seasons.

Then, after the coaching staff and front office that drafted him were fired, Koonce was given a shot by Antonio Pierce during his stint as the team's interim head coach. Koonce impacted the stat sheet more in the second half of that season than in his first few seasons in the league combined.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Koonce entered the next regular season surrounded by high expectations, as his play on the field had warranted. It was also a contract season for Koonce. By all accounts, he was ready to ascend. Then, days before the first game of a season that could have netted life-changing money, his life changed.

Las Vegas lost Koonce to a non-contact injury a few days before playing their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a devastating blow to the Raiders mentally and on the field. When Pierce announced the news to the media, it was evident how hard the team took the injury.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No amount of coach-speak from a coach who won a Super Bowl as a starting linebacker could cover up how bad a loss Koonce was for the Raiders. Pierce did the best he could, but even after years of playing and coaching at a high level around the league, the shakiness in his voice told the truth.

Koonce was supposed to be the in-house answer for the Raiders' second starting defensive end position. His injury delayed that from happening in 2024, the season that he missed, and 2025, as Koonce worked his way back from the injury. However, that potential reality was delayed, not denied.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) attempts a pass as offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (63) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) defend against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It usually takes most athletes at least a full calendar year to rebound from a non-contact lower-leg injury like the one Koonce has worked his way back from. That was exactly what happened for him, as although he played in 2025, it was evident he was far from his normal self on the field.

Still, Koonce used the 2025 season to figuratively get his feet back under him and reestablish mental and physical confidence in his body and abilities. It is very early, and Las Vegas has not practiced in football pads. Yet, Koonce does look much closer to what he was two seasons ago.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Koonce is one of the many Raiders who are on their fourth head coach in four seasons or were added later and similarly impacted by Las Vegas' coaching-staff instability. Luckily for Koonce, many changes were made, but Las Vegas' defense returns a familiar face in an elevated position.

Las Vegas will have a new defensive coordinator for the first time since Koonce was drafted. However, that new defensive coordinator is Rob Leonard, Koonce's former defensive line coach over the past three seasons. Leonard knows Koonce and the rest of Las Vegas' defensive line well.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In Leonard, Koonce has a coach whom he is on record as saying he is comfortable with. Koonce recently noted that Leonard has been a big supporter of his during their time together in Las Vegas. Moving forward, both will be able to help each other in different ways.

Koonce's continued development and growing impact on the field could help the Raiders take the next step. After adding Kwity Paye, the Raiders only need Koonce to do so much. When his opportunity arises, Koonce must take advantage.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As the Raiders continue their move to a new defensive scheme, versatile defensive ends like Koonce will be vital to the unit's success. Koonce's talent and growing experience should only benefit a Raiders team looking for further change and improvement. Leonard explained the ebb and flow.

“I say all the time I've learned the most from players, and when they take control of that, that's where the details get taught, what things look like in reality outside of a playbook, and that's what you want to see. I mean, it makes you feel good, to be honest with you,” Leonard said.