Raiders Draft Review: What Keyron Crawford Brings to Table

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting much-needed juice at edge rusher this upcoming season.

This offseason, the Raiders attacked the pass rush in free agency and the NFL Draft, signing veteran Kwity Paye and drafting Auburn Tigers pass rusher Keyron Crawford in the third round. Las Vegas desperately needed to address the position opposite of superstar and franchise cornerstone Maxx Crosby. While they didn't land an above-average defender that would've created nightmares for opposing defenses, the ceiling of Crawford makes for an enticing third-round bet.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For my latest Las Vegas Raiders On SI draft review, I took a closer look at the tape to examine Crawford, determining the potential first-year impact and a long-term outlook for the standout Auburn pass rusher.

Crawford's Pass-Rush Is Scary Fun

Nov 22, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson (11) throws a pass as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) closes in during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Following the NFL Draft, I used one word to describe Crawford : twitchy, and boy does it hold true to what I saw on my latest re-watch of the Tigers' "Buck" defender. This was one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the SEC last fall, earning a reputation for generating chaos with his wicked get-off and acceleration around the hoop, which pair with his bend and flexibility through the arc. Crawford's speed and explosiveness are what set him part to other rookie counterparts across the league.

Crawford is one of the better edge rushers from this year's draft who knew how to pair his move sets together and create plans of attack against opposing tackles. It was incredibly impressive to watch, and it is littered all over his tape from the 2025 campaign. There is also speed-to-power that shines thanks to his get-off and heavy hands to strike the chest and force blockers into their anchor.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are some examples of that twitch and pure pass-rush ability from Crawford, including one of his handful of moments overwhelming Carolina Panthers first-round pick Monroe Freeling. Crawford's upper-body strength and powerful hands allow him to make plays against the run as a force defender, as you see in the fourth clip below, showcasing incredible short-area quickness to mirror the ball carrier and make the stop.

#Raiders EDGE Keyron Crawford (24) is a great athlete with an ample get-off + quickness to win 1v1s quickly. Impressive bend around the hoop, and heavy hands to stun the POA make plays on the edge. Also, his move set is impressive with good sequencing. pic.twitter.com/qjOkVWRugL — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 17, 2026

Crawford is limited by average lower-body strength, which causes him to be displaced in the run game as his anchor will get away from him. His aggressive tendencies cause him to overpurse or take himself out of the play at times, while there are also some pass-rush inconsistencies at the top of the rush he must clean up.

However, the outlook for Crawford in his rookie season and beyond is promising.

Outlook for Crawford in Year 1 (and Beyond)

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is likely to have Crawford on the field as a late-down rushing specialist whose sole responsibility is to attack the quarterback as he continues to grow as a run defender. Crawford has the capabilities to string together an impressive rookie campaign as a rotational pass rusher, where he can utilize his combination of twitch, move sets, and athleticism.

Overall, Crawford may see a start or two opposite of Crosby, and as he continues to grow as a run defender, he may find himself as the true No. 2 opposite of the legendary Raider.