1 Matchup to Watch When the Raiders, Texans Face Off

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost eight consecutive games and 12 of their past 13. They continue to face teams that are on streaks they either want to continue, or end, and happen to have the Raiders' on their schedule at just the right time to accomplish either.

After facing the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, who were on losing streaks, the Raiders will face a Houston Texans team that has won six straight. The Texans also have a formidable defense that features some of the best young talent in the National Football League.

The Raiders' Struggles

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Texans on Sunday. Valentine noted that the Texans' roster is loaded in ways the Raiders' roster is not. That has been par for the course this season for the Raiders. They must find a work around, if possible.

The only downside for the Raiders is that after 14 games, there is no reason to reasonably think they have a workaround for a subpar roster at this point in the season. It will take a lot for the Raiders to win against a Texans team that is on a roll. The Raiders will need to pull out all the stops.

"The Texans are stacked all over the defense, but with edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. (92.0 grade; 2nd) and Danielle Hunter (86.5 grade; 5th) able to pin their ears back and rush either QB Geno Smith (61.2 grade; 36th) or backup QB Kenny Pickett (58.9 grade), they’ll be a force to be reckoned with in Week 16," Valentine said.

"Anderson and Hunter have combined for 152 pressures and 24 sacks this season, and the Texans’ defense has the third-highest pressure rate (43.4%) and third-highest pass-rush win rate (59.8%)."

Valentine noted that Las Vegas has one of the worst offensive lines in the league statistically. Their inability to block for quarterback Geno Smith or open lanes for running back Ashton Jeanty has completely derailed the season. Valentine believes the Raiders' line is worth keeping an eye on.

"The Raiders’ offensive line is 28th in PFF pass-blocking grade (58.2 grade) and allows the third-highest pressure rate in the league (39.1%) while surrendering 47 sacks, the most in the NFL. The group is not equipped to handle the Texans’ front," Valentine said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders must make the most of the next three weeks. It would be fair to assume that they are unlikely to win many, if any of their remaining games. Still, it is possible for the Raiders to show improvement on even the smallest of levels.

Time will tell if the Raiders are simply going through the motions over the final month of the season or not.

