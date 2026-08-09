Maxx Crosby Is Building Something Historic for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a historically great franchise, but they've fallen from grace since moving to Las Vegas. One can argue that every facet of their team has gotten worse in some way since they left Oakland, but that's one thing they're trying to change in 2026.

Since their move to Las Vegas, they haven't had a head coach who's added much value to their roster. Klint Kubiak aims to be the exception, but even then, he has a long way to go before he can place himself among the great head coaches in this franchise's history.

Franchise Greats

Maxx Crosby | DarrellCraig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have historically been known for their hard-hitting defenses and physicality. Nobody represents that more than Maxx Crosby . His rise from being drafted in the fourth round to one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL is not only inspirational but perfectly embodies the grit and grind it takes to wear the Silver and Black proudly.

Bryan DeArdo writes for CBS Sports and wrote an article speculating about which players on teams' rosters have a chance to enter the Hall of Fame. The player selected for the Raiders was Crosby, and even if DeArdo doesn't think he's on the path to the Hall of Fame, I think there's a clear path for him to get a gold jacket down the line.

Maxx Crosby | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

"Still only 28 (he'll turn 29 later this month), Crosby has been one of the league's most destructive defenders since his rookie season. He's made the Pro Bowl each of the last five years and has led the NFL in tackles for loss twice. Crosby already has 69.5 sacks to his name, including five seasons with double digits", said DeArdo.

Pro Football Reference's average defensive end HOF score is 102.38 according to their metrics, and Crosby's is currently at 35.33. That means Crosby has a lot of space to make up, but even with him nearing his 30's, we've seen great defensive ends still be productive well into their 30's.

Maxx Crosby wrecks the play for a turnover ‼️



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One of the biggest factors in Crosby making the Hall of Fame will be team success, and a lot of that hinges on Fernando Mendoza's development.

He's the X-Factor for the Raiders' future, but if he can lead them to the playoffs year in and year out, Crosby can start to make an impact in the postseason, which will boost his odds of making the Hall of Fame by the end of his career.

Chip on His Shoulder

Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Another thing that's going to work in Crosby's favor is that he should have a chip on his shoulder after Myles Garrett broke the sack record last season. Crosby is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player, and though he's yet to win the award in his career, seeing someone make history could be the push he needed.

There's also the failed trade between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens to consider. They were in a much better position to compete for a Super Bowl than the Raiders are, so he can use that experience as a way to propel him forward and reach heights he hasn't thus far. He's already a franchise great, and with Rob Leonard elevated to their defensive coordinator, all the ingredients are in place for him to ascend to an all-time great player.