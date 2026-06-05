Maxx Crosby in 'Exactly' the Right Spot With Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders want to be good on defense. The talk has been all about the offense, but you cannot forget what the Raiders did this offseason to improve the defense. It has been an emphasis for the defense to play better next season, which is why they made the moves to put the team in the best position to succeed. If the new coaching staff had not believed they needed to improve on defense, things would have been different.

Taking over the defense is new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard . He is new to that position, but he is well known to players returning next season. Leonard has been with the Raiders for some time now, and he earned the promotion. He was in charge of the defensive line since coming over to Las Vegas; now he is in charge of all of it. They have liked what they have seen from Leonard, and now he is looking to prove why he was the right man for this job.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crosby Excited for the Rob Leonard Defense

One player that Leonard has made better since coming over is star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby will tell you himself that Leonard has made him a better person and a football player. He is one of the major reasons that he has improved his game. Those two have a great relationship, and Crosby is liking what he is seeing from his defense and teammates so far.

"I am exactly where I want to be. I am excited to be with this group," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. "A very detailed and very intentional approach to everything that we are trying to accomplish. We are not just going out there and checking boxes. We are trying to get things done the right way ... I think Rob [Leonard] is a big part of that. Robbie stepping into a coordinator job is really awesome. He earned that, and I think he is doing a really good job. He brings juice every day."

Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris

Crosby is going to have much-needed help next season. We are going to see if Rob Leonard is the real deal for this defense. All signs point to that, and he has been a name that will be mentioned for a bigger role in the future if he can make this defense better in the long run. It is going to be fun watching this defense with all the veteran and young talent.

Watch Crosby's Full Presser Below