Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Has Strong Words on NFL vs. Jon Gruden
The Las Vegas Raiders would not have had face of the franchise player Maxx Crosby if it were not for one man. That man was former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. When Gruden took over the Raiders in his second stint, he drafted Maxx Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Crosby was not a household name coming out of college. A lot of people did not even know why Crosby was going into the draft. And when the Raiders drafted him, it was just another player being taken in the fourth round.
As for Gruden, he felt like he won the draft that year by getting Crosby. Gruden fell in love with Crosby's playing style and that Crosby played like a Raider. That is when Crosby knew he would get a shot to show he belongs in the National Football League.
Over the next few years after Crosby is drafted, he turns into one of the best defensive players in the NFL under Gruden. That all came crashing down in 2021. The Raiders were off to a great start to open up the season, and emails were leaked, and it was not good news for Gruden. Gruden eventually stepped down as the Raiders' head coach during the 2021 season. That was hard to see for Crosby, as Gruden was the one who gave him his shot.
Maxx Crosby Speaks on the NFL Going After Jon Gruden and the Aftermath
"I went to Gruden's house right after it happened," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. "Me and Rachel I went to his house, you know, he resigned, and he got this beautiful, nice house. He is just sitting in the corner like the Godfather. He could not even look me in the eyes. He was **** up and tearing up. I am sitting there with Rachel, and we both are messed up. We were all torn up. And he was just like apologizing, saying I am so sorry."
"I am like a coach, stop apologizing. I love you to death. You were the one who gave me a shot when no one else did. Even after all of this, I still love him. It was tough to see a guy like that, who is a good dude and is a loyal ride or die person. They went after him. And he knew it. He said it there. He was like I will be back. Till this day, he is like that, I will be back."
