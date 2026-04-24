Grading the Raiders' Selection of QB Fernando Mendoza
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The Las Vegas Raiders finally drafted quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Raiders Get Their Guy
Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks in the past three seasons. Multiple Raiders regimes added quarterbacks via free agency and trades, none of which worked out. Las Vegas' misses at quarterback have been one of the team's biggest problems in recent years.
Still, the Raiders do not plan to start Mendoza early in his career, as they would prefer to have recently signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to start Week 1. This will give Mendoza more time to develop in the background, with less pressure to succeed right away than most No. 1 overall quarterbacks.
All these factors go into the Raiders' decision to draft Mendoza. It is clear that their plan has many layers. Las Vegas' front office plans to do all they can to set Mendoza up for success, which makes the pick hard to dissect in a negative light. It was easily the best thing they could have done.
The Raiders needed a quarterback and got the best one available in the draft. By drafting Mendoza, Las Vegas solidifies its future at the most important position on the football field for years to come at an affordable rate. Klint Kubiak and company plan to bring Mendoza along gradually.
The Raiders have not always been a team known for doing the right things, but the Mendoza pick, along with most of their other moves this offseason, seems to be that of a front office determined to turn things around. It is a quarterback-driven league, and the Raiders finally have a solid quarterback.
Mendoza is walking into an ideal situation in Las Vegas, in many regards. He will be set up better than most, if not all, of the last seven quarterbacks the Raiders have started.
Raiders' New Future
The Raiders have come too far to land Mendoza and risk stunting his development by playing him early. Las Vegas is installing a new offense altogether and still has many roster holes. They are still likely at least a season away from consistently competing at a high level.
Starting a rookie quarterback on an offense in its first week, which is completely new to every player and coach involved, is not a smart move, especially when the Raiders do not have legitimate playoff hopes in 2026. Las Vegas is headed in the right direction, with Mendoza's addition being a key factor.
They are taking the right approach to Mendoza's development as a starting quarterback at the professional level. Time will tell how long it takes Mendoza to get on the field, or if the Raiders' front office has any set plans for when he will do so. Regardless, there is no rush.
For the first time in a long time, the Raiders have reason to believe they have a quality future ahead of them. They have already begun revamping their roster, which will likely take a few more offseasons to complete. In the meantime, Mendoza will continue to prepare in the shadows until the time is right.
Until Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty fell in their laps, Las Vegas struggled to find talent in the first round over the past decade or so. Mendoza is the latest talent at a position of need on offense to fall into their laps, the third in three seasons. They will add him to a revamped coaching staff and roster.
Bowers, Jeanty, and Mendoza in consecutive years, with additional talent around them, is a solid start to a rebuild. As the Raiders continue to add talent to their roster, it is only a matter of time before that talent translates into wins. Even for the Raiders.
Grade: A
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant