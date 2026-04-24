Grading the Raiders' Selection of QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders finally drafted quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders Get Their Guy

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas has started seven different quarterbacks in the past three seasons. Multiple Raiders regimes added quarterbacks via free agency and trades, none of which worked out. Las Vegas' misses at quarterback have been one of the team's biggest problems in recent years.

Still, the Raiders do not plan to start Mendoza early in his career, as they would prefer to have recently signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to start Week 1. This will give Mendoza more time to develop in the background, with less pressure to succeed right away than most No. 1 overall quarterbacks.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All these factors go into the Raiders' decision to draft Mendoza. It is clear that their plan has many layers. Las Vegas' front office plans to do all they can to set Mendoza up for success, which makes the pick hard to dissect in a negative light. It was easily the best thing they could have done.

The Raiders needed a quarterback and got the best one available in the draft. By drafting Mendoza, Las Vegas solidifies its future at the most important position on the football field for years to come at an affordable rate. Klint Kubiak and company plan to bring Mendoza along gradually.

Apr 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Raiders have not always been a team known for doing the right things, but the Mendoza pick, along with most of their other moves this offseason, seems to be that of a front office determined to turn things around. It is a quarterback-driven league, and the Raiders finally have a solid quarterback.

Mendoza is walking into an ideal situation in Las Vegas, in many regards. He will be set up better than most, if not all, of the last seven quarterbacks the Raiders have started.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders' New Future

The Raiders have come too far to land Mendoza and risk stunting his development by playing him early. Las Vegas is installing a new offense altogether and still has many roster holes. They are still likely at least a season away from consistently competing at a high level.

Starting a rookie quarterback on an offense in its first week, which is completely new to every player and coach involved, is not a smart move, especially when the Raiders do not have legitimate playoff hopes in 2026. Las Vegas is headed in the right direction, with Mendoza's addition being a key factor.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They are taking the right approach to Mendoza's development as a starting quarterback at the professional level. Time will tell how long it takes Mendoza to get on the field, or if the Raiders' front office has any set plans for when he will do so. Regardless, there is no rush.

For the first time in a long time, the Raiders have reason to believe they have a quality future ahead of them. They have already begun revamping their roster, which will likely take a few more offseasons to complete. In the meantime, Mendoza will continue to prepare in the shadows until the time is right.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Until Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty fell in their laps, Las Vegas struggled to find talent in the first round over the past decade or so. Mendoza is the latest talent at a position of need on offense to fall into their laps, the third in three seasons. They will add him to a revamped coaching staff and roster.

Bowers, Jeanty, and Mendoza in consecutive years, with additional talent around them, is a solid start to a rebuild. As the Raiders continue to add talent to their roster, it is only a matter of time before that talent translates into wins. Even for the Raiders.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grade: A