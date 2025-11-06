What to Make of Raiders' Midseason Grade
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the same boat they have been on over the last few seasons. They are not having a good season once again. The Silver and Black are once again looking for all the answers, and their season has gone downhill, and there is still half of a season to go. The Raiders have had many opportunities to show that things are changing, but that has not happened this season. The expectations were to have a better season than last season, but it's on its way to go even worse.
The organization made a lot of changes this past offseason to put the team in the best position to be successful, but those changes have clearly not worked out. The Raiders brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll to get things started in the right direction. Even Carroll has not gotten the team to win games.
The Raiders also traded for Geno Smith this offseason, and he has not played good football as well either. Smith has not been the quarterback the Raiders thought they were getting when they brought him in. He has been a shell of himself, and he leads the NFL in interceptions this season. The Raiders have not made a change at the quarterback yet, but one could be on its way if Smith continues to turnover the ball over.
The overhaul of changes the Raiders made has not been planned out the way many in that building thought it would. Now has we are heading into the second half of the season, here is what they are saying about the Raiders.
Raiders Midseason Report Card
"The Raiders spent the offseason changing everything, adding Tom Brady as a minority owner and bringing in John Spytek as general manager," said Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated. "On the field, Pete Carroll was hired as the head coach while Geno Smith was acquired from the Seahawks for a third-round pick."
"It was supposed to be a new day in Las Vegas. Instead, the Raiders are 2–6 and looking every bit as pathetic as they’ve largely been over the past 25 years. Smith has been especially disappointing with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while first-round running back Ashton Jeanty is averaging only 3.9 yards per carry."
Grade: F
