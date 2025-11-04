What the Raiders' Draft Capital Looks Like After Jakobi Meyers Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders' season this year has not gone the way a lot of different people in the building thought it would go. The Raiders are having another season of wondering when this franchise is going to turn it around.
Another season of this team not being able to win games and start showing that they could start turning things around. It has been a disappointing one, even more so because of all the changes that the organization made coming into the 2025 NFL season.
The Raiders are now starting to look into the future and see what they have in their young talent and what other things they can get in order for the future. The Raiders have done well the last couple of years in the NFL Draft. The Raiders have drafted good talent that you can say they are going to be part of the future in Las Vegas. They are building something with those players and are looking to keep doing that and give themselves the best chance to turn things around in the future.
Raiders Add More Draft Capital
The Silver and Black added more to the future on Tuesday. With the NFL trade deadline here, the Raiders traded away their top wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In return, the Raiders got a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Those picks bring the Raiders to have eight picks in next year's draft.
Per Raiders:
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a fourth-round pick and a six-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for WR Jakobi Meyers, the team announced Tuesday.
Las Vegas now owns eight draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft:
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS 2026 NFL DRAFT PICKS:
· First Round Pick
· Second Round Pick
· Third Round Pick
· Fourth Round Pick (Conditional from Jacksonville*)
· Fourth Round Pick
· Sixth Round Pick
· Sixth Round Pick (From NY Jets via Jacksonville)
· Seventh Round Pick
*Conditional 4th Round pick will be the earlier of either Jacksonville’s or Minnesota’s picks in that round.
The Raiders will now have another draft in 2026 that they could build from as well. It is going to be important for the Raiders to do their homework on the players that are coming out in the 2026 draft and make sure they get the picks right.
