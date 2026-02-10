Where the Raiders Stand at the Start of the Klint Kubiak Era

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially named Klint Kubiak as their head coach during what has been a long-needed rebuild.

Raiders' Current Situation

The Raiders ' hiring of Kubiak is the first major move of what should be many more to come over the rest of this offseason. Still, they must be realistic about where things currently stand.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes Las Vegas is currently the third-worst team in the National Football League but has reason to be cautiously optimistic moving forward. Still, there is no denying that the Raiders have a hole to climb out of after years of failed coaching, draft and free agency moves.

"The Raiders received a post-Super Bowl bump with the official confirmation that Klint Kubiak will be their next head coach, fresh off the Seahawks' victory over the Patriots. If Kubiak has the kind of effect with the Raiders that last year's Lombardi-winning offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore,did for the Saints in 2025, it would be a welcome development in Las Vegas. The Raiders were downright putrid offensively, and Kubiak helped Seattle average 28.4 points per game in the regular season and 33.7 in the playoffs," Edholm said.

"Watching running back win Super Bowl MVP also prompted visions of what Kubiak might be able to do to unlock 2025 sixth overall pick in similar fashion. Their perch above rock bottom here further reflects thoughts of the Raiders drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza first overall fresh off his national title with Indiana. Bringing a couple of champions into the building after going 7-27 the past two seasons can't be a bad idea."

Kubiak and, as many expect, Mendoza, will be the next step the Raiders take in building out a coaching staff and roster around the talent that the team already has on offense. This includes tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained that the success of Bowers, Jeanty, and soon, Mendoza will depend on the Raiders' ability to build the roster around those players. Every move Las Vegas makes from this point forward will be a critical on some level.

“I'm proud of Ashton [Jeanty]. It wasn't an easy season for him. He showed up every day and worked. He showed up every game and competed. He was always available for his teammates. He was an exemplary worker, and we've got to do a better job surrounding him with a lot of players that can help him too,” Spytek said.

“His success -- I know there's been a lot of narratives out there that he didn't have the season that maybe he deserved or you would expect from the sixth overall pick. Well, that's fine, but it's not just Ashton. There's 10 other people that are out there with him, and it's our job to put a great group of guys around him to help him realize his potential."

