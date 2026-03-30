Mike Macdonald Offers Raiders' Klint Kubiak a Massive Endorsement

For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders have a head coach who is widely regarded as the best possible choice for a head coaching position unlike any other in the National Football League. Klint Kubiak is expected to fix a mess of a situation in Las Vegas.

The Raiders' most significant problem has been their roster, which has already begun being retooled. Still, coaching has been just as big a problem. Raiders general manager John Spytek will do his part and fix the roster. Las Vegas needs Kubiak to do his job and maximize the talent he is given.

Watch Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Discuss More About Kubiak

Las Vegas has lost nearly 30 games over the past two seasons, primarily behind bad offenses and bad coaching. Between the hiring of Kubiak and the expected arrival of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders they will have solved both issues in just one offseason.

The Raiders' front office has done a solid job at fixing the roster and will continue to do so in the NFL Draft. Kubiak will be given the tools he needs to succeed. At the NFL Owners' Meetings, Macdonald explained what makes Kubiak the right man for the Raiders moving forward.

Feb 4, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks to the media at the San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"I got asked about it throughout last year," Macdonald said.

"The things that you're saying are the things that I, that I've, that I heard from people either through the, the people that were in our building that had a prior relationship with Klint. It's like I called Coach Gary Kubiak and asked him about his son.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm pretty sure how he felt about him, but, just having the interaction with him and having those conversations backed up what you heard from kind of behind the scenes and what he did every day and his actions, you know, followed through with those things."

Macdonald elaborated, explaining that Kubiak's mentality will be one of his greatest assets as he takes the next step in his coaching career. Las Vegas is hoping Kubiak can help instill a much-needed culture and roster change that produces more wins in 2026 and beyond.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I just think that he's such a great team player. He's never looking at it just through a lens of, you know, what's best for offensive stats. It's always about what's best for the team, what's best for us to win. That's not just like roster management or like how you're calling plays. It's just day in, day out," Macdonald said.

"Practice, the mentality he has, the messaging he has to the offense, um, how he treats the rest of our staff, all those things are really important. So, I'm excited for him. We're going to miss him. It was a great partnership for, for a year."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images