Raiders Minicamp: 3 Young Defensive Standouts Turning Heads

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have completed their 2026 mandatory minicamp, and the next enormous event on the calendar is the start of NFL Training Camp, when the veterans arrive on July 28, 2026.

Reality Is Popular in Raider Nation

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis discussed the new reality Klint Kubiak has implemented and what it means for Raider Nation.

“He's all ball, man. I mean, he's just very serious. He's a little bit like a lawyer, man. When he starts talking, you're billing hours right there with him, for sure. It's all ball for him, which is great. That's nice to be able to work with, and he's a good person too. I mean, that can't be talked about enough, because in our business, it's not always like that. But he's a great person."

Young Defensive Players Are Shining

There are many young players on this team. I interpret the term "youth" as a player in the first three years of NFL eligibility.

From a terrific rookie class that accrued from both the NFL Draft and the undervalued terrific UDFA class, along with second and third-year players on the rise, the name of the game in Henderson is youth.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

2026 is a rebuilding year for the Silver and Black, so with the restraints removed, young coaches and players have the leeway to make mistakes and learn from them.

Youth is defined in this discussion as first (rookie), second, or third-year players.

Yesterday, I previewed the three young offensive players who stood out, and today, I turn my attention to Robbie Leonard’s defense for this analysis.

No. 1: 2024 DT Jonah Laulu

The seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts was waived in August of that summer and quickly signed by the Silver and Black. He played in all 17 games in 2024 and all 17 in 2025, starting in 15. Always a favorite of Robbie Leonard because of his versatility, athleticism, and ability to attack, he has nothing changed except that he is bigger, faster, and stronger, and is awaiting the chance to take the next step from starter to star.

JONAH LAULU | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

He has had a wonderful offseason, and the effort and drive that had already caught Leonard’s attention and respect have been adopted by the new staff.

No. 2: 2025 LB Cody Lindenberg

CODY LINDENBERG | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

When the 2025 NFL Draft was coming to a close, GM John Spytek was up to his usual hijinks, or as it is called in Raider Nation, “Spyteking,” and thoroughly prepared for the event. He saw a young player the Raiders thought had fifth-round talent and stole him.

An aggressive tackling machine who is cognizant of everything on the field reminded many around the NFL of another former P.J. Fleck protégé, Robert Spillane.

CODY LINDENBERG | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Spytek wasted no time, and despite the dysfunction in 2025, no fault of Cody's, he flashed all year. He has made the most of this offseason and seized the team's attention.

I asked star LB Quay Walker about watching him mentor the young Minnesota Gopher, and he raved about him.

"Honestly, man, Cody [Lindenberg] is a guy who's tremendously smart, knows everything, knows what everybody's supposed to be doing, and stuff like that. It's certain things that I feel like I can help him with, as in being off the quarterback, whatever it may be, just any little thing, so any advice I can give him, I try to just give it to him, and he's like a sponge, he soak up anything I give to him."

"He don't feel any type of way, I don't try to be on him as much, I still allow him to be himself, but if I can help in any way, I just try to do that, and he always listens to me. Shoutout to Cody."

Lindenberg has created his own shoutout. Like most protégés of Fleck, he is teachable, aggressive, hungry, and ready. Klint Kubiak, Rob Leonard, and John Spytek know that he is one player they will want to keep in the desert a long time.

No. 3: 2026 CB Hezekiah Masses

Michael Mayer, HezekiahMasses, Jahfari Harvey, Xavian Sore | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Throughout the NFL Draft process, I continually had Masses mocked to the Raiders , because they loved him. They saw his value better than anyone did when they took him in the fifth round. He will be an impact player on all special teams, but will also play on defense. He is an elite ball hawk who led the nation in pass breakups.

His IQ is through the roof, and he doesn’t get rattled, but he'll have to tighten up his finishing and wrap-up once pads come on in camp. For now, he has shown incredible skill, seizing people's attention. A good camp demonstrating better tackling skills could propel him into some great opportunities as a rookie, but people are already talking.

Watch Our Latest Podcast on This