Raiders Mock Draft 10.0: Spytek Targets Weapons for Kubiak

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are inching closer to the National Football League owners’ meetings in Phoenix at the end of the month, and with the first wave of free agency being over, they are well on their way to gathering final notes and information ahead of the NFL Draft.

With prospects around college football already starting their pro days in early March, those will go through early April, and NFL teams are currently in the thick of their top-thirty visits.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tom Brady and GM John Spytek have assembled a terrific team around them, of scouts and leadership, and the Raiders are approaching the addition of talent via free agency and the NFL Draft with discipline.

Brandon Yeargan, the Raiders' superstar Director of College Scouting, is lauded around the NFL. Many believe it is not a matter of if, but when he gets to sit in an NFL GM’s chair, rising as Spytek did. Brandon Hunt (VP Player Personnel), Brian Starks (AGM), and Ben Chester (Asst. DPS) are also critical parts of the Raiders' brain trust in their roles.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar talent evaluator Brandon Yeargan | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spytek and Brady have assembled a team of men who are all respected for their eye for talent, while maintaining discipline in line with Klint Kubiak’s vision for his scheme.

Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 10.0 for the 2026 season. It offers no trade speculation, but don’t rule those out as top talent falls from poorly drafting teams.

Klint Kubiak is introduced as the new Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in Renton. | (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

How Do We Make Our Picks?

The College Sources

Through decades of established reporting, our network of sources across the college football landscape delivers verified intelligence from program insiders and front-office personnel.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is interviewed by Henderson Review Journal reporter Callie Fin at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Our reporting identified the Raiders’ evaluation of Fernando Mendoza months before mainstream coverage emerged. While other outlets overlooked this quarterback prospect, Las Vegas scouts had already completed extensive film study and background work. This early identification demonstrates the organization’s analytical approach to talent evaluation. Our continued access to front-office intelligence reveals additional prospects currently under evaluation by the Raiders’ scouting department.

The NFL Sources

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Our sources—cultivated and vetted over decades—deliver unparalleled intelligence on the Raiders’ strategic positioning, operational priorities, and personnel evaluation. The prospects they deliberately pass on often reveal as much as those they pursue, exposing organizational philosophy and long-term vision. This network provides the definitive read on Las Vegas front-office decision-making that other outlets simply cannot access.

The NFL operates as an insular network—expansive to outsiders, but remarkably intimate to those within it. Personnel executives, scouts, and coaches maintain relationships that transcend team affiliations, creating information channels that determine who gains access and who remains on the periphery. We operate within that inner circle.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 10.0:

Round One Pick #01: QB, Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Scouts Take: “Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention.”

Round Two Pick #36: WR Omar Cooper, Indiana, 6’, 196#, 4.42

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: "Certainly helped himself, measuring at 6” at the NFL Scouting Combine for sure. The film demonstrates the rare qualities of a WR at his size, showing the toughness that Kubiak covets and the willingness to get downfield to block in the running game, with the mindset of a guard or a middle linebacker. Add to that: Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase with the Bengals; Spytek adds a familiar face for his new QB, and despite the size issues, everything else lines up."

Round Three Pick #67: CB, Treydan Stukes, Arizona, 6’1”, 190#, 4.33

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: “Treydan Stukes validated his elite functional speed at the NFL Combine, recording a 4.33 forty—an upper-echelon metric for cornerbacks. His trajectory from walk-on to draftable prospect is a testament to both football IQ and competitive resilience. Stukes demonstrates positional versatility, providing value as an inside/outside CB with high processing speed and route recognition. His relentless, physical play style—marked by a willingness to initiate contact and disrupt—is both an asset and a technical liability; while it generates impact plays, it can lead to overaggression and susceptibility, but not heavily penalized. On tape, his motor is relentless, often playing with a chip on his shoulder from his walk-on background. After a strong Combine performance, Stukes projects as a legitimate Day 2 target for teams seeking athletic upside and mental toughness in their secondary.”

Round Four Pick #102: S, Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina, 6’1 ½” 210#, 4/40

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: “Jalon Kilgore projects as a high-variance, multi-role defensive back with verified 33” arms, a 37” vertical, 79 2/5” wingspan, and a 10’10” broad jump—top-quartile explosiveness metrics for his position. His collegiate production (eight interceptions) underscores strong ball skills, while his functional versatility allows for deployment as a nickel or box safety. On tape, Kilgore displays a quick trigger downhill and a willingness to engage in run support, but evaluators highlight inconsistencies in coverage discipline and open-field tackling. His hips struggle versus the inside routes, and can get handsy. The risk/reward profile is notable: his athletic upside is substantial, but developmental gaps suggest a fourth-round valuation. For the Raiders, Kilgore represents a scheme-versatile depth addition with special teams upside—particularly with new STC Joe DeCamillis likely to advocate for his role. Should Kilgore be drafted earlier, it would signal a market run on safeties, potentially pushing higher-graded prospects down the board for the Raiders.”

Round Four Pick #117: OLB, Romello Height, Texas Tech, 6’2 ¾” 239# 4.64

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: “An elite OLB who is skyrocketing up the boards. He can run and jump out of the stadium. As the Raiders transition to a 3-4 system, he is a prototypical attacking OLB who can get after people. Highly impactful pass rush specialist who can improve as a run defender.”

Round Four Pick #134: RB, Jadarian Price, Notre Dame, 5’10 5/8”, 203#, 4.49

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (RB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: “Jadarian Price profiles as an ideal rotational asset for Klint Kubiak’s scheme alongside Ashton Jeanty. Price’s explosive burst and exceptional low center of gravity translate to superior contact balance and short-area agility—traits that enhance both inside and outside zone concepts. His proven return game production adds immediate special teams value, while his history as a secondary option behind Jeremiah Love at Notre Dame underscores his readiness for a complementary NFL role. Despite limited volume, Price demonstrated efficiency and soft hands, though underutilized in the Irish passing game. Ball security concerns exist in the scouting community, but film review suggests these are marginal relative to his overall value. Price fits the John Spytek archetype: a high-upside, role-specific contributor who can immediately impact special teams and serve as a dynamic RB2 with an open-field skill set tailored to Kubiak’s offensive philosophy.”

Round Five Pick #175: OT, Austin Barber, Florida, 6’6 7/8”, 318#, 33 1/8”,

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (OL02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: “Austin Barber displays rare functional athleticism and advanced hand placement, enabling him to initiate contact and control defenders at the point of attack. While he can be exposed in certain defensive fronts—particularly against speed rushers—his movement skills and zone-blocking proficiency align well with the Klint Kubiak/Rick Denison offensive system, which emphasizes developmental upside. Barber’s projection as a mid-round value stems from his current limitations in space and the need for technical refinement. However, the Raiders’ roster construction allows for a patient approach, reducing risk and maximizing developmental ROI—a hallmark of Denison’s track record. Should Barber be selected before round five, it likely signals an organizational bet on ceiling over polish, potentially allowing a more NFL-ready prospect to fall. Barber grades as a high-upside, scheme-specific investment who could outplay draft position under proper mentorship.”

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