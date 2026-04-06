Raiders Mock Draft 11.0: What I'm Hearing Ahead of NFL Draft
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HENDERSON, Nev.—It seems like we have talked about the National Football League draft for years, but in reality, it has only been months, and now it is only seventeen days away.
Today will be our eleventh NFLMOCK Draft of the offseason, and today it will feature a wide array of new names, not previously projected to wear the Silver and Black.
Tom Brady and John Spytek have assembled a terrific staff, from evaluating other NFL teams' rosters and the impressive haul of free-agent talent that followed to the college-prospect unit led by Brandon Yeargan.
Yeargan reminds many of a young John Spytek. While not ready at this moment, many around the NFL see his rise to the General Manager’s chair for some franchise as a matter of when, not if.
The draft process has grown to captivate the NFL world, from fans to teams alike, with everyone using their own methods to prognosticate the event. This year in Pittsburgh, organizers expect as many as 700,000 to attend in person, and close to 50 million will watch via various media channels.
How Do We Make Our Picks?
The College Sources
Our years covering the college game have given us access to a vast array of sources from the administrative, coaching, playing, and even team sides. Bringing us insight into the real individual prospect, and how they are as players, and who they are as people.
For example, it was those sources who told us, allowing us to report before the season had even started in the NFL, that the Las Vegas Raiders were watching Fernando Mendoza closely, and that the Hoosier QB had the attention of the Silver and Black.
The NFL Sources
We have been fortunate to cultivate multiple NFL sources over several decades of covering football, and those sources provide us with the most analytical, intelligent, and instinctive insights into each player.
Additionally, they know what is going on around the NFL, so they provide us with the last morsels and nuggets from the game about the Raiders.
Most fans, because of perception, see the NFL as a massive entity, while in reality, it is a very small group. Having spent years building relationships, we can call on people in that circle for timely, relevant information.
Trades?
In this rendition of our NFL MOCK draft (11.0), we do have one trade. The details of which we do not give (at the request of the source who suggested it), however, we have maintained multiple times over the first ten that we expected the Raiders to be aggressive and that they had an interest in moving into the second round.
While this draft is not deep at the most important position (Fernando Mendoza is clearly the number one QB prospect), it is loaded with terrific prospects, with many believing there will be first-round-graded talent that falls into the second round. While not as top-heavy as some drafts, the voluminous number of terrific prospects will have Spytek being aggressive, trying to add more talent for the new coach, Klint Kubiak, who is craving surprises from his new boss.
2026 NFL MOCK Draft 11.0:
Round One Pick #01: QB, Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Take: While first-round quarterbacks all come with risk, Mendoza mitigates so many of the risks that you don’t overthink this pick. For a team like the Raiders, which has been desperate to solidify the most important position in football, adding Kirk Cousins to allow Mendoza to learn the nuances of the game, like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, only makes this pick even smarter and easier to execute.
Round Two Pick #36: WR, Denzel Boston, Washington 6’4” 212# 4.52
Take: The prototypical X, he has elite ball skills and an exceptional catch radius. He is a force in the running game as a blocker, and his ability to use his body at the catch point to move defenders without drawing a pass interference penalty is impressive. Not a “Burner” with elite speed, he doesn’t have to be on the Raiders because he is what Kubiak loves and craves in a WR where he will be playing.
Round Two Pick #44 (Trade with Jets) DT (Zero), Lee Hunter, Texas Tech 6’3 ½ 318#
Take: This is a man who can move guys wherever he wants. From the nose, he is a run-stopping machine, and in the pass rush (when he isn’t taken off the field on third down), he can bull rush and eat space and blockers. He is an instant-impact player the Raiders handed to new DC Rob Leonard as an early Christmas present. He has a hot-and-cold motor due to his size, which causes pad levels to rise when he's tired. He won’t be on a team that needs him to play every down, and so a first and second down monster who will have time to develop his handwork is just fine.
Round Three Pick #67: S, Genesis Smith, Arizona 6’2”42.5” (vertical) 10’10” Broad
Take: He can process the game at an incredible rate with a massive football IQ. He has elite skills and ability, but can be beaten when facing bigger, wider receivers. He is a high-effort player with an aggressive attacking style the Raiders love, and off the field, he brings a lockerroom presence and leadership that will fit perfectly with what Kubiak desires.
Round Four Pick #117: OLB, Romello Height, Texas Tech, 6’2 ¾” 239# 4.64 (40)
Take: A first step like a sprinter, he can attack the outside shoulder of the offensive line, which is aided by his ankle flexibility and bend. He does lack mass, but he can play and contribute immediately. While not an elite run defender, he will grow, improving his technique and learning to keep offensive linemen from engaging. He isn’t needed as a day-one starter, but he is a significant day-one contributor.
Watch Our Entire Podcast on This MOCK Draft:
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter