Raiders Mock Draft 11.0: What I'm Hearing Ahead of NFL Draft

HENDERSON, Nev.—It seems like we have talked about the National Football League draft for years, but in reality, it has only been months, and now it is only seventeen days away.

Today will be our eleventh NFLMOCK Draft of the offseason, and today it will feature a wide array of new names, not previously projected to wear the Silver and Black.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Tom Brady and John Spytek have assembled a terrific staff, from evaluating other NFL teams' rosters and the impressive haul of free-agent talent that followed to the college-prospect unit led by Brandon Yeargan.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Yeargan reminds many of a young John Spytek. While not ready at this moment, many around the NFL see his rise to the General Manager’s chair for some franchise as a matter of when, not if.

The draft process has grown to captivate the NFL world, from fans to teams alike, with everyone using their own methods to prognosticate the event. This year in Pittsburgh, organizers expect as many as 700,000 to attend in person, and close to 50 million will watch via various media channels.

How Do We Make Our Picks?

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The College Sources

Our years covering the college game have given us access to a vast array of sources from the administrative, coaching, playing, and even team sides. Bringing us insight into the real individual prospect, and how they are as players, and who they are as people.

For example, it was those sources who told us, allowing us to report before the season had even started in the NFL, that the Las Vegas Raiders were watching Fernando Mendoza closely, and that the Hoosier QB had the attention of the Silver and Black.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL Sources

We have been fortunate to cultivate multiple NFL sources over several decades of covering football, and those sources provide us with the most analytical, intelligent, and instinctive insights into each player.

Additionally, they know what is going on around the NFL, so they provide us with the last morsels and nuggets from the game about the Raiders.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Most fans, because of perception, see the NFL as a massive entity, while in reality, it is a very small group. Having spent years building relationships, we can call on people in that circle for timely, relevant information.

Trades?

In this rendition of our NFL MOCK draft (11.0), we do have one trade. The details of which we do not give (at the request of the source who suggested it), however, we have maintained multiple times over the first ten that we expected the Raiders to be aggressive and that they had an interest in moving into the second round.

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A detailed photo of New York Jets running back Breece Hal’sl (20) helmet during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While this draft is not deep at the most important position (Fernando Mendoza is clearly the number one QB prospect), it is loaded with terrific prospects, with many believing there will be first-round-graded talent that falls into the second round. While not as top-heavy as some drafts, the voluminous number of terrific prospects will have Spytek being aggressive, trying to add more talent for the new coach, Klint Kubiak, who is craving surprises from his new boss.

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 11.0:

Round One Pick #01: QB, Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Take: While first-round quarterbacks all come with risk, Mendoza mitigates so many of the risks that you don’t overthink this pick. For a team like the Raiders, which has been desperate to solidify the most important position in football, adding Kirk Cousins to allow Mendoza to learn the nuances of the game, like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, only makes this pick even smarter and easier to execute.

Round Two Pick #36: WR, Denzel Boston, Washington 6’4” 212# 4.52

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Take: The prototypical X, he has elite ball skills and an exceptional catch radius. He is a force in the running game as a blocker, and his ability to use his body at the catch point to move defenders without drawing a pass interference penalty is impressive. Not a “Burner” with elite speed, he doesn’t have to be on the Raiders because he is what Kubiak loves and craves in a WR where he will be playing.

Round Two Pick #44 (Trade with Jets) DT (Zero), Lee Hunter, Texas Tech 6’3 ½ 318#

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Take: This is a man who can move guys wherever he wants. From the nose, he is a run-stopping machine, and in the pass rush (when he isn’t taken off the field on third down), he can bull rush and eat space and blockers. He is an instant-impact player the Raiders handed to new DC Rob Leonard as an early Christmas present. He has a hot-and-cold motor due to his size, which causes pad levels to rise when he's tired. He won’t be on a team that needs him to play every down, and so a first and second down monster who will have time to develop his handwork is just fine.

Round Three Pick #67: S, Genesis Smith, Arizona 6’2”42.5” (vertical) 10’10” Broad

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Genesis Smith (DB47) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Take: He can process the game at an incredible rate with a massive football IQ. He has elite skills and ability, but can be beaten when facing bigger, wider receivers. He is a high-effort player with an aggressive attacking style the Raiders love, and off the field, he brings a lockerroom presence and leadership that will fit perfectly with what Kubiak desires.

Round Four Pick #117: OLB, Romello Height, Texas Tech, 6’2 ¾” 239# 4.64 (40)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Take: A first step like a sprinter, he can attack the outside shoulder of the offensive line, which is aided by his ankle flexibility and bend. He does lack mass, but he can play and contribute immediately. While not an elite run defender, he will grow, improving his technique and learning to keep offensive linemen from engaging. He isn’t needed as a day-one starter, but he is a significant day-one contributor.

Watch Our Entire Podcast on This MOCK Draft: