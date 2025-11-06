Why Raiders Must Find Momentum Entering TNF Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders have had to shift their expectations a great deal throughout the 2025 NFL season. They came into the year with long-shot odds of being a dark-horse playoff contender. In a loaded AFC West division, their chances at making the postseason were always slim, but the additions they made in the offseason led people to believe that they'd at least be a competitive and feisty offensive team.
For the most part, the Raiders have failed to validate that optimism. Through nine weeks, they're just 2-6 on the season, with one of the worst offenses in the league. After the poor start to the year, Las Vegas elected to grant Jakobi Meyers the trade request he submitted in the offseason, sending him to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This further proves that this will be a bridge year for the Raiders. With the extra draft capital they've garnered, though, it wouldn't hurt this team too much to notch a couple of moral victories to legitimize the additions they made ahead of the season. Can they get one against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football?
Raiders back in the doghouse
The Las Vegas Raiders came into Week 9 with pretty favorable odds, considering their putrid 2-5 record at the time. Against a spunky Jacksonville Jaguars team, they ended up as just 2.5-point underdogs at home. That likely had more to do with their opponent's deflating two-game slide heading into the matchup than any optimism the Raiders actually earned, though.
The Raiders couldn't capitalize with an upset over the Jaguars, but they did cover the spread, falling by just one point in the 30-29 overtime loss. Las Vegas had a chance to tie the game with an extra point in the final seconds, but elected to go for two and the win instead. Geno Smith's pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage by defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, and the Raiders were dropped to 2-6 on the season.
In Week 10, Las Vegas isn't expected to be nearly as competitive. Between their discouraging loss to the Jags and the loss of Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders are heavy underdogs to the Denver Broncos on the road. They're listed at +385 on the moneyline, given 9.5 points on the spread by FanDuel. They now have to find a way to move the ball against an elite defense without Meyers and stop a surging Broncos offense. The over/under is currently set at 42.5 points.
