2 Telling Fantasy Stats from Raiders Deflating Loss to Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders finally got the offensive breakthrough they've been waiting for in the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, it still resulted in a loss. Following their Week 8 bye, the Raiders came out of the break and lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-29.
Aside from a slow start in the first half, they consistently moved the ball and found the end zone. It was the defense that let them down in this game, allowing the Jaguars to score on six straight possessions to tie up the score, force overtime, and ultimately win.
The loss did come down to the Raiders' own decision, though. Rather than kicking the extra point after matching the Jaguars' touchdown in overtime, Head Coach Pete Carroll elected to go for two and the victory. Unfortunately, the ball was batted down at the line by Jacksonville defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, dropping Las Vegas to 2-6 on the season. On the bright side, they flashed a ton of fantasy potential despite the loss.
Raiders' offense trending up
1. 28 pressures allowed
Geno Smith was severely disappointing for the Las Vegas Raiders in the first seven games of the 2025 NFL season. When they traded for him and signed him to an extension, the team thought that it'd be getting a borderline top-10 quarterback, one who could manage pressure, extend plays, and create explosives downfield.
None of that came to fruition for the Raiders until Week 9's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the offensive line letting up 28 pressures, Smith only took two sacks for 10 yards while throwing for 284 yards on 29-of-39 passing with four touchdowns and one interception. The sack-to-pressure rate is the most encouraging stat for his future fantasy prospects.
2. One deep passing attempt
The Raiders seemingly came out of the bye with a renewed focus on offense. While Smith was expected to be a deep-bombing gunslinger, he wasn't able to connect on those aggressive throws through the early season, despite having a couple of quality downfield threats in Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Against the Jaguars, Smith attempted just one pass over 20 yards through the air and missed. But he was able to rack up nearly 300 yards on "dinks" and "dunks," capitalizing on his quick reads and accuracy to dice up Jacksonville's zone defense. This change in philosophy could dampen Tucker and Thornton Jr.'s fantasy potential, but it could lead to a resurgent second half of the campaign for Smith.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr to get all of our most interesting fantasy stats after each Raiders game this year.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these fantasy numbers from Raiders vs. Jaguars.