The Most Concerning Part of Raiders' Brutal Loss to Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders were once again a no show on the offense side of the ball in their 10-7 loss to their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, on Thursday Night Football. In a game that all of the people did not give the Raiders a chance to even win, the Raiders had that game in their palms of their hands and it was going down exactly how they would have liked. The only problem was the offense that the Silver and Black put out there.
Aside from the touchdown the Raiders scored in the first quarter, that was all the points they got. The defense kept getting stops and setting up the offense with great field position. That did not matter, the offense did not take advantage and looked like they had no answer.
A lot of it has to fall on the Raiders' offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, as well. It seems like the Raiders do not have an identity on the offense side of the ball. They want to be one thing on offense but when it does not go good for a little bit, that is when they want to change it all up. And with the weapons and personnel the Raiders have, you cannot do that this season.
Key Take Ways For Raiders Week 10 Loss
"Remember the excitement surrounding running back Jeanty, how prolific he was in college at Boise State? I know NFL defenders are faster than in the Mountain West, yes, but Jeanty had 24 runs of 20-plus yards last season. More than halfway through his rookie NFL season, he has one, in 143 carries," said Greg Auman of FOX Sports.
"Jeanty had that one three-touchdown game in the loss to Chicago, but he’s gone quiet again. He had 19 carries on Thursday night, and only one got more than six yards, and 10 at that. Las Vegas has a bad offense with not much else to draw the attention of opposing defenses, but he doesn’t make many people miss at all."
"It was hard to envision any breakout success for the Raiders in head coach Pete Carroll’s first season, but they’re 2-7 and have precious little to be excited about. Thursday night was the fourth time this season they’ve been held to single digits in scoring; Carroll’s Seahawks teams had just three such games total in his final six years in Seattle."
