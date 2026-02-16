Most Encouraging Sign From Raiders' Kubiak Process

At times, figuring out who the collective brain trust was on certain decisions the Las Vegas Raiders have made over the past few seasons has been difficult. It is evident that the moves the Raiders have made have gone through some form of collaborative process, but details have often been murky.

Raiders Trust the Process

The Raiders took their time vetting several head coaching candidates during January. Although their desire to hire Klint Kubiak was relatively clear from the start, Las Vegas' front office owed it to themselves, and the fanbase, to do their due diligence on this coaching search.

After firing their head coach for the third consecutive offseason, Las Vegas ' front office has entered this offseason with a different attitude. After zeroing in on Kubiak and eventually officially hiring him, the Raiders have already begun filling out Kubiak's staff with precision, filling three coordinator roles.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated gave insight into how the Raiders ultimately decided upon Kubiak as their next head coach.

"Yes, ownership was involved, and ownership beyond just Mark Davis. Big-money limited partners Egon Durban and Michael Meldman had voices, too, as did Tom Brady, who worked hand in hand with Spytek throughout the search," Breer said.

"The process started for Vegas by forming the committee. SVP of football operations and strategy Mark Thewes, who was with GM John Spytek years ago in Denver, could bring experience, know-how, compliance background, and the good and bad from Bronco searches that ended with the hires of John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett, and Sean Payton," Breer said.

"Assistant GM Brian Stark cut his teeth as a coach and knew the coaching world well (he actually coached Kevin O’Connell in college). And VP of player personnel Brandon Hunt’s years in Philly and Pittsburgh would be a great resource."

In Kubiak, the Raiders secured one of the top coaching prospects available to fill their head coaching vacancy. Still, there is no more of a guarantee that things will work out under Kubiak more than it did any of the Raiders' many previous head coaches.

However, it appears the Raiders' front office is, at the very least, on the same page about their plan moving forward. Those plans remain to be seen, as Kubiak's tenure with the team is less than a week old. However, front-office cohesion is progress enough for the Raiders at this exact moment.

