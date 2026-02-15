Kubiak, Raiders Have One More Major Hire to Go

After an interview process that was understandably delayed by the NFL Playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders officially named Klint Kubiak as their next head coach last week. Within days, Kubiak hired McCoy as an assistant head coach and has already promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator.

Raiders Dominoes Starting to Fall

The Raiders are reportedly set to hire Joe DeCamillis for their vacant special teams coordinator position. Kubiak has filled two of his three coordinator positions in less than a week on the job, proving he and the Raiders know they need to gain ground after a month-long interview process.

Las Vegas' offensive coordinator position has been just as unstable as their head coaching position over the past few seasons. Las Vegas has fired its offensive coordinator each of the past three seasons, which has largely stunted the growth of some of its best offensive players.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas now must fill their vacant offensive coordinator position. Although Kubiak possesses the skills to call plays, as the head coach, he will have many additional tasks on his plate that will take away from his ability to call plays.

“I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself. That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together, quarterback coach, pass game coordinator, run game coordinator, that is a group effort,” Kubiak said.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“So, I plan on continuing to collaborate with our coaches and making everybody a part of the game planning process. You know, whoever sends it into the QB and says, ‘Wristband 13,’ I think anybody can do that, but how we communicate on game day will be really important.”

After being named the Raiders' next head coach, Kubiak tried to set appropriate expectations for his coaching staff and roster, noting that there will naturally be a learning curve as a first-time head coach with a brand-new staff. Rebuilds, team building and cohesiveness takes time.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It's yet to be seen. There’s going to be some learning there, but I’m really confident in the staff that we're going to put together," Kubiak said.

"And I’m going to need some tough love from Spy [John Spytek] to give me some good feedback on what we're doing right and what we're doing wrong. Have a really good game management plan and make sure we have those meetings throughout the week so that things don't surprise us on Sunday.”

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

