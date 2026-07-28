The Most Important Raiders Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

Training camp begins this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, signaling the start of a new era for the franchise. It is one of the most anticipated camps in recent franchise memory thanks to the selection of quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in this spring's NFL Draft.

Raider Nation has every right to feel hopeful ahead of the season. While the organization may not be ready to be playoff contenders just yet, they have the pieces in place to begin that push as soon as next year.

New Contracts on the Way?

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training camp is also the start of the climactic portion of contract negotiations for key players on the roster. The Raiders have certainly had their history with superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby, but there are a few players who could be seen as "ready" for new contracts.

Brock Bowers is considered an elite tight end, but injuries last fall may give the Raiders another year to see if he can remain healthy this year to receive the expected record-breaking deal he may get in 2027. Fellow tight end Michael Mayer enters the final year of his rookie contract, but the production hasn't matched expectations in his three years in the NFL.

Tucker Could Become Raiders' Next Player Due for Payday

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only player on a rookie contract whom I would consider the most important candidate for a contract extension is wide receiver Tre Tucker, a former standout from the Cincinnati Bearcats who was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft. Heading into his fourth season, Tucker has continued to increase his production each season, tallying over 1,500 career yards and 10 touchdowns in that span.

The Raiders have high hopes for Tucker to be their No. 1 wideout this season under head coach and offensive play-caller Klint Kubiak. His explosiveness, quickness, nuanced route-running, and football intelligence make him a choice to be a 1,000-yard pass-catcher for Las Vegas and a valuable piece of the offense.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have a hard time imagining the Raiders extending Tucker now, even if he is the only logical player who would receive a new deal at this point in the process. Bowers could get a new deal now and deserves everything he gets in that contract, but Tucker has yet to show he is a true No. 1 within the offense that is searching for a top wide receiver that isn't at tight end—a position that may feature the two best pass-catchers on the roster, period.

My impression is that Tucker's party and the Raiders, including general manager John Spytek, could be at least chatting about a new deal. It may not come during training camp or the regular season, but a great year could earn him the money he deserves as a top player within the offense.