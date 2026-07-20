3 Reasons Raiders Can Exceed Expectations This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are making progress in their rebuild, aiming toward contention for the postseason sooner rather than later. While this may be unlikely in 2026, the following season should offer opportunities for a playoff push.

General manager John Spytek and first-year head coach Klint Kubiak are aligned in their process and ideas for building a successful program. The Raiders haven't been to the postseason in several years, and while belief in success faded for a time, it has risen once again with the new additions to the roster and the implementation of new offensive and defensive systems.

These moves could help the Raiders exceed expectations this season. Here are three reasons why.

A Rebuilt Defense

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spytek made defense a special priority this offseason by adding talent at all three levels through free agency and the NFL Draft. The edge rusher position secured a handful of new acquisitions, such as Kwity Paye and rookie Keyron Crawford, while the linebacker room added two new starters in former Georgia teammates Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. The secondary also got younger with four draft selections plus two veteran corners in free agency.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard will likely deploy a system similar to the one the Seattle Seahawks offered under his former coach, Mike Macdonald, when he was the defensive coordinator in Baltimore. This scheme, combined with improved talent and depth, could help the Raiders' defense go from a mediocre unit to an above-average one this fall.

Kubiak's Influence

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was intent behind the Raiders' hiring of Kubiak. It was because he was a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator who turned Sam Darnold into one of the 10 best quarterbacks in football last year. His system is similar to what we see famously from Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay— a wide zone that stretches the field horizontally and creates favorable matchups for everyone in the offense.

The offensive line is revamped to a degree, with the headliner being the league's top center, Tyler Linderbaum. The NFL's TE1, Brock Bowers, should be able to produce at a high level as the go-to playmaker for either Kirk Cousins or first overall selection Fernando Mendoza, while running back Ashton Jeanty could thrive in the blocking scheme Kubiak is expected to deploy.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've seen coaches who install a wide zone succeed in the years following their hiring, whether it was Liam Coen, Kevin O'Connell, Dave Canales, or Mike McDaniel. Hiring Kubiak is why I'm higher on the possibility of a Raiders surge this season.

Raiders Have Standouts To Lean On

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is an ongoing debate over who the best Raider on the roster is: Bowers or Crosby. Think of it as this: these are two of the most important players on the roster, and either one will be a monumental reason why they win games in 2026, even if it's still few and far between. However, I would go beyond Bowers and say that Las Vegas has more standouts to work with.

Linderbaum is key to the continuity of the offensive line, and for Mendoza, whenever he starts, while the return of a healthy Kolton Miller gives the unit a boost through trade. Rookie defensive back Treydan Stukes has a chance to be a superstar quickly, along with a healthy Jermod McCoy. Wide receiver could be sneaky with Jack Bech and Tre Tucker.

Dec 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) gets ready to block against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the names are purely projection-based, but it's hard for me to ignore the talent that could be unleashed in these new systems. Raiders fans have every right to be excited about the possibilities and why their team could exceed expectations this year.