Analyzing What Tom Brady, Raiders Saw from Fernando Mendoza

One of the Las Vegas Raiders' top decisions this offseason will be what to do with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. However, unless they receive an out-of-this-world offer for the top pick, it seems the Raiders' choice is rather easy. For the Raiders, all focus should be on securing Fernando Mendoza.

Glowing Comparison

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will play a vital role in Las Vegas' offseason. It will be one of the most critical offseasons the Raiders have had in some time. From their coaching search to finding their quarterback of the future, Brady can help the Raiders in more ways than one.

ESPN college football analyst Jordan Rodgers believes Mendoza possesses much of what the Raiders need. Las Vegas ' struggles at quarterback could be solved by drafting Mendoza. Based on his body of work, it would be hard to rationalize the Raiders not taking him with the first pick.

“I think Tom Brady looks at Fernando Mendoza and sees a lot of himself, somebody that excels at being accurate and decision-making. Throwing accurate footballs only [gets] harder [in the NFL]. They’re only better at the next level in making faster decisions. It’s harder at the next level. You don’t suddenly become a better decision-maker. That’s why Mendoza has such a high floor," Rodgers said.

Rogers wisely noted that the Raiders will have to build around Mendoza. Las Vegas currently has one of the worst rosters in the league, but plenty of resources to help fix it. Like any other quarterback in the league, Mendoza will need a strong supporting cast to be productive.

Most of the Raiders' quarterbacks who have struggled over the past few years have lacked a quality supporting cast. Las Vegas must not leave Mendoza out to dry.

“The pieces around him are going to be important because he can’t run a 4.5 and run around you,“ Rodgers added. “He can’t throw it 80 yards downfield and bail you out off his backfoot like Caleb Williams can at times. You build a team around him? You can be really successful with that type of quarterback," Rodgers said.

Brady recently acknowledged the task at hand for him and the Raiders' front office. As the season has died down, Brady plans to take a more hands-on approach to fixing the Raiders.

“I think every team right now is going through their own process to try to figure out what best suits them. We want to deliver a winner in Las Vegas. The fan base deserves it, and it’s been a long time. So, there’s a lot of pieces of the puzzle you got to get right, but I’m certainly very excited that we’re going to get things going in the right direction," Brady recently told the Associated Press.

