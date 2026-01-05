How Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Proved His Long-Term Value

The Las Vegas Raiders turned to quarterback Aidan O'Connell once again. In his first game of the season, O'Connell was able to lead the Raiders to victory, snapping their 10-game losing streak. O'Connell completed 10 passes for 102 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Raiders' Exciting Win

The Raiders found a way to pull off their third win of the season. O'Connell led the team on a five-play 26-yard drive that put the team in position to take the lead on Daniel Carlson's 60-yard field goal. O'Connell praised Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll for properly preparing the team.

“I think Pete [Carroll] really did a great job all year. I mean, we did two-minute in walk thrus but we did two minutes twice a week, and the entire year talked about every situation you can imagine,” O’Connell said.

“And so, when you do that, when you rep it that much, it feels a little more comfortable. It's funny, I think we had – last year we played Kansas City, it was almost the same situation, and it was great to execute it this time. And obviously, Daniel [Carlson] to make it like that was awesome."

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer registered three catches for 47 yards after registering nine catches for nearly 100 yards last Sunday. O'Connell and Mayer were a part of the same draft class. O'Connell explained how well-connected the two are.

“I love Mike [Mayer]. Came in together, been through a lot together, all the changes and everything. And so, he's worked super hard, he's a great player. I mean, he really, at the end of our rookie year, really came on really strong. And I think he's really a solid player for us and I think the number one tight end a lot of places. So, our tight end room is awesome. Steck [Luke Steckel] does a great job coaching those guys. And, yeah, super happy for Mike," O'Connell said.

The Raiders' 2025 season has been a failure overall, but they ended on a high note with Sunday's win. O'Connell assessed the Raiders' season as a whole.

“I think we're in the results-based business, and so when you don't have the results, things are hard, and there's pressure on you, and pressure on the coaches and everybody. And so, you try to stay to your process as much as possible and work hard. And again, I thought that Pete [Carroll] did a really good job all year of echoing that. I mean, we worked hard all year, practiced hard all year. And so, when the wins don't come, it's hard, but it's like we said, it's good to end with one," O'Connell said.

