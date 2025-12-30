Why Raiders Must Figure Out the Tom Brady Role

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of room to improve. After what has gone on in the 2025 NFL season, they need to go into a full rebuild mode. Nothing they have done this season and the last few years has worked.

They turned to go into a reload mode during that time, but it is time to start over for this franchise. That is something they have not done in a long time. The good thing about going into a full rebuild for this organization is that they have some great building blocks.

Usually, teams that are rebuilding do not have much to show when they are looking at what players they could build around. For this Raiders team, they do have that. It now comes down to making the right moves and bringing in the right players that could add to the building pieces.

That is where the Raiders have struggled. They have not made the right moves for the most part, and those choices have been biting them in the back for many years.

That has to change this offseason because it does not; it is going to set this team and franchise back even more than they already are. The Raiders must do the best job they can do in getting the right players in the building.

Now that the Raiders' owner has good football minds around him and in the building, he needs to make sure they are the right ones making these choices. They have to be around that building and around the Raiders' move than they are right now.

Brady Concern for the Raiders

A huge one is minority owner, Tom Brady. Yes, he is a great mind, but many will say that he is not all in with the Raiders. Not because he is not interested in the team or making them better, but because he is also an NFL broadcaster.

Having him around more will help the process for the Raiders moving forward. Will that be something that Davis requires Brady to do if he wants to make the majority of the decisions that will fully impact the franchise for years to come?

Brady being in the building or not will be a storyline going into the offseason. That is something they will want to shut down quickly because the Raiders have more things to worry about. That is a valid question and concern for anyone around this team.

