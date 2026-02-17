How the Raiders' Way Landed HC Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders' fourth head coaching search in as many offseasons inevitably came with a number of possibilities, as will many of their most critical decisions this offseason will.

The Raiders ' month-long interview process gave them the chance to search high and low for potential coaches to fill their vacant head coaching position. However, it was evident to many early on that Las Vegas' front office preferred Kubiak, as he possessed many of the traits they desired.

Still, Las Vegas had to do their due diligence. This, of course, required a multifaceted interview process with several coaching candidates, including Kubiak. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently shared insight into Kubiak's interview process that ended with him accepting the Raiders' job.

"Kubiak’s second interview was the final one. At that point, the Raiders had gotten comfortable with Kubiak’s stoic demeanor and cool-under-pressure style of leading. So, they were looking for something a little different ahead of this interview. It was more team-specific, focusing on what Kubiak would need, and what he’d be looking for, to lead the rebuild," Breer said.

"The other piece was getting to see Kubiak’s comfort level with Davis and vice versa in a face-to-face setting. Durban and Meldman were also there to help vet the potential hire. And by the end of it, the Raiders made it clear they were comfortable waiting for Kubiak until after the Super Bowl, which was a tacit job offer.

"Kubiak would mull his options overnight. Davis, Meldman, Durban, Spytek, Thewes, Stark and Hunt had dinner at the hotel bar afterward, hopeful Kubiak would say yes, while discussing their plan if he didn’t."

During his introductory press conference, Kubiak noted that the two interviews Breer mentioned were vital in helping him become more comfortable with the plan Las Vegas' front office had in plan, much of which was based on his accepting of the head coaching position.

"I think over two separate interviews I just got very comfortable with John [Spytek] and Mr. [Mark] Davis and the ownership structure. And they really didn't have to say much,” Kubiak said.

“This is the Raiders. This is one of the most historic franchises in the NFL with a great history that I want to be a part of. I want to be a part of furthering that history. So, I think the Raiders really sold itself, but having those two different interviews and getting more comfortable with the men in the room went a long way."

