Why Raiders Must Be on High-Alert With Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders are three games away from putting whatever this season was to an end. Horrible, disappointing, messy, etc. There are a lot of things you could call it, and there has not been something you could point out and say that is what they wanted to improve this season.

Head coach Pete Carroll came into his first season with the Silver and Black looking to bring competition and improvement to this franchise. It has been far from that, and no competition has been felt.

Carroll has not gotten this team going in the right direction. The Raiders have taken several steps back this season and not one good one. This team does not look like a team that could be competitive with any other NFL team right now.

It has struggled on offense, defense, and special teams. It has been a disaster in Las Vegas this season. Nothing could be done but looking forward and doing a deep dive into whatever is going on and doing their best to fix it.

With three games to go, the Raiders sit tied for the worst record in the league, sitting at 2-12. When a team is this deep in the season, showing no improvement, and showing that their team cannot even be competitive, usually the head coach gets fired. That has not been the case for Carroll. But is there a way that Carroll gets fired before the end of the season?

"The Raiders (2–12) had several reasons to fire coach Pete Carroll the day after the 31–0 loss to the Eagles, the second time his team was shut out this season," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. "And so did the Cardinals (3–11) after coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense allowed a struggling Texans offense to drop 40 points and hand Arizona its sixth consecutive loss."

"Maybe those two teams don’t want to ruin a good thing when it comes to tanking games and playing for a better draft pick. Still, I’m willing to bet only one of those two coaches will make it through the entire season, but I’d be shocked if both return next season."

It’s not a good sign that Carroll decided to remind reporters of his coaching résumé after being asked whether his team quit against the Eagles. And Gannon’s seat has been scorching since the Week 5 meltdown against the Titans, when his team blew a 21–3 home advantage and the third-year coach shoved running back Emari Demercado multiple times."

