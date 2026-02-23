Raiders Must Plan Ahead for This Position Group

Much of the Las Vegas Raiders' focus will be on fixing their offense. In today's National Football League, a bad offense leads to seven combined wins in the last two seasons. Still, the Raiders' front office must not forget about its defense, which arguably has more holes than the offense.

Raiders' Lines Need Love

The Raiders are facing crucial decisions at many positions on both sides of the ball. This is mainly because not only does Las Vegas need starters at several positions, but they also lack depth across the board. They have more pressing needs, but edge rusher is climbing the list.

Las Vegas could lose Malcolm Koonce to free agency and Maxx Crosby in a trade this offseason, making what was once a strength an immediate need this offseason. The Raiders have plenty of money to spend and plenty of top options for their consideration.

One of those players is actually a former Raider and former first-round pick, K'Lavon Chaisson. The veteran defensive end used his time with the Raiders as a springboard to a solid contract with the New England Patriots. He was a part of their Super Bowl run this season.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com believes Chaisson is one of the top free agents available this offseason, ranking him as the 34th-best free agent available this offseason. Chaisson is already familiar with the newly promoted Rob Leonard, who now serves as the Raiders' Defensive coordinator.

"A much-criticized first-round pick in Jacksonville, Chaisson has rebuilt his career with the Raiders and Patriots over the last two seasons, providing excellent juice off the edge," Rosenthal said.

Regardless of what happens with Koonce and Crosby this offseason, Las Vegas will likely need to add at least multiple edge rushers this offseason. While they could use the draft to do so, they have the money to add multiple free agents at the position, if done the right way financially.

There were several other players at positions of need on the list. However, Las Vegas' need for a defensive end could quickly grow into one of the more pressing needs on the roster. Arnold Ebiketie could be a solid addition as well. Rosenthal ranked Ebiketie as the 58th-best free agent available.

"Ebiketie got boxed out for snaps in Atlanta last season by two highly drafted rookies despite winning his pass-rush reps more regularly. He’s going to get more money than people -- especially Falcons fans -- expect," Rosenthal said.

