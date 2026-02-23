An Affordable Option with High Upside for Raiders to Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders have enough money to make progress on a roster that ranks near the bottom of the league. It is no secret that Las Vegas' roster needs help. It is also no secret that the Raiders are ready to use the resources they have to add as much talent as possible this offseason.

Where Games Are Won and Lost

The Raiders have lost many games over the past two seasons, their lack of depth along both the offensive and defensive lines have played a large factor in that. Las Vegas' defensive line could soon take a significant hit, if the unit loses either, Koonce, Crosby, or both this offseason.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com believes there is a talented edge rusher who may be underpriced because of his current situation. Although Las Vegas has money to spend, finding affordable talent with high upside is always a positive. Patra believes Arnold Ebiketie of the Atlanta Falcons is one such player.

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) and safety Jessie Bates III (3) tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The success of rookies Jalon Walker and James Pierce last season buried Ebiketie down the depth chart in Year 4. But Pearce's recent arrest on five felony charges casts serious doubt on Pearce's future, and it might be prudent for the Falcons to retain Ebiketie," Patra said.

"Although the former second-round pick has generated just 16.5 career sacks over four campaigns, he possesses explosiveness off the edge that could thrive under new leadership in Atlanta or in new surroundings.

Oct 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rob Leonard Factor

Ebiketie's talent jumps off the screen. However, he still needs development. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard has shown the ability to develop defenders in need of it. Pairing Ebiketie with Leonard, and additional help on defense could help fully unlock Ebiketie.

"Despite seeing a career-low 370 snaps in 2025, his 16.4% pressure rate was the best of his career, per Next Gen Stats. In a league always in need of pass-rush help, Ebiketie could be a steal on a short-term prove-it deal," Patra said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (not pictured) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ebiketie represents a potentially affordable addition with high upside at a position the Raiders may very well need significant help at in just a few weeks. Las Vegas has many more pressing issues on the roster, but soon, defensive end and edge rusher could shoot to the top of their to-do list.

Las Vegas has the open cap space, but it is unreasonable to expect every move they make this offseason to be a big splash. Still, they can add talent at positions of need while spending responsibly. Ebiketie could be a diamond in the rough.

Aug 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

