Ranking Every Raiders' Free-Agent by Importance of Resigning

The Las Vegas Raiders are sure to bring in lots of new, talented players to their roster this offseason. However, before adding new players, there are some players currently on the roster Las Vegas' front office must decide on.

The Raiders have 24 pending free agents this offseason. Luckily for Las Vegas , their batch of pending free agents should be somewhat easy to prioritize. Below are the pending free agents the Raiders have that they should try to keep.

CB Eric Stokes

The Raiders desperately need cornerbacks. Even if they bring Stokes back, the Raiders need multiple cornerbacks. Yet, with Stokes already proving what he can do at a position Las Vegas already needs multiple players at, his value to the Raiders has increased.

Still, his value to the Raiders, and to other teams, will be the million-dollar question for Las Vegas' front office. Stokes is likely to get respectable offers from other teams this offseason. This is where things get tricky for the Raiders. Their need for dependable corners is dire.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) celebrates during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However, with their need for corners, if the Raiders can keep him at a price even a little higher than they want to pay, they should. There is still a chance the Raiders get outbid for Stokes' services but with all the money they have to spend, they must compare Stokes to other corners on the market.

They must also compare Stokes' contract requests with those of other corners on the market. This will be one of the Raiders' most significant decisions of the offseason. They likely already have a plan in mind, but they must also wait for free agency to officially start and see how things shake out.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

OL Dylan Parham

Parham has started over 60 games for the Raiders since they drafted him in 2022. He has generally been a solid player on an offensive line that has seen its fair share of turnover since 2022. The Raiders need offensive linemen, and Parham has provided four seasons of production.

Between their need for offensive linemen and Raiders general manager John Spytek having already shown that he is willing to take care of the Raiders' homegrown talent, such as Kolton Miller and others, keeping Parham makes sense. It is still a business, though.

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) has to held back after throwing a punch at New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Like Stokes, the Raiders could be outbid for Parham's services, but that seems unlikely with the amount of money the Raiders have to spend. This will come down largely to how valuable Spytek and Klint Kubiak think Parham is to their plans moving forward. This could go either way for Parham.

K Daniel Carlson

It may have seemed that Carlson had a down season; if he did, it was compared to his usual stellar performances. The veteran kicker only missed four field goals this season, and one of those was a blocked kick. Carlson's field goal percentage was the lowest it has been in some time.

However, he did connect on a career-long 60-yard field goal in 2025. He undoubtedly still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and the Raiders' special teams should be improved overall this upcoming season. Solid kickers do not grow on trees, and Carlson should be affordable. Bring him back.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8 kicks a 60-yard field goal out of the hold of punter AJ Cole (6) with eight seconds left against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DT Thomas Booker

Booker deserves to be higher on the list, but the Raiders needs at cornerback, along the offensive line and the fact that Carlson can score points pushes Booker down the list. He is also a restricted free agent, and the players above him are unrestricted.

Aside from that, Booker is undoubtedly a player the Raiders would not mind having back. Keeping Booker would be a solid move for a defense that will need what he does well. He proved consistent in 2025 and is a solid locker room presence.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) tackles Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Booker is a player Rob Leonard can continue to build around on the defensive side of the ball. Booker has also shown enough versatility and intelligence to be successful in many different defensive looks. The Raiders need as many dependable defensive linemen as possible. Booker is one.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Finding a way to keep him also makes good on the player the Raiders drafted and traded. He was acquired in a trade for a player the Raiders thought would be a vital part of their defense at one time. Keeping Booker essentially helps them get a greater return on that investment.

Earlier this offseason, Spytek noted that he did not want to let good players leave the building. Booker and the other players listed above are some of the pending free agents the Raiders should do all they can, within reason, to keep this offseason.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.