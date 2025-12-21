Raiders Must Slow Down This Rising Fantasy Star vs. Texans

In Week 16, two teams speeding off in opposite directions are slated for a collision course. The Las Vegas Raiders are currently just 2-12, riding an eight-game losing streak. They'll take on the red-hot Houston Texans, who have climbed to 9-5 after rattling off six straight wins. This is a classic meeting between an unstoppable force and a very movable object.

The Raiders haven't given any reason to believe that they can pull off the upset against the Texans and perhaps the most vaunted defense in the entire league. Las Vegas has struggled to put up points versus much inferior units this season. If they're to somehow stand a chance in this game, the Raiders will have to turn it into a rock fight and keep Houston's attack thoroughly contained.

Raiders' path to the upset

The Houston Texans might be the most feared team in the NFL playoff picture right now. It's not because of their offense, though. This defense has been absolutely dominant down the stretch, allowing just 15.6 points per game in their last five outings, despite facing off against some very capable attacks like the Buffalo Bills' and the Kansas City Chiefs'.

The Las Vegas Raiders won't be able to turn this into a shootout. To pull off the upset, they'll have to keep C.J. Stroud in check to make it a low-scoring affair. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg isn't expecting that to happen: "I expected Stroud to play well in Week 15 against Arizona, and he delivered a solid outing with 29.4 Fantasy points... the Raiders just allowed Jalen Hurts to score 31.1 Fantasy points in Week 15. For the season, seven quarterbacks have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against Las Vegas, and I expect Stroud to add to that total."



Raiders have to control the pace

Geno Smith is one of the three most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this year, despite missing a full game. He might take the lead outright after facing off against Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., and the rest of the Texans' pass rush.

If the Raiders are to survive this game, they have to find some success running the ball, which will allow them to dictate the pace and keep Smith upright. Eisenberg isn't predicting a great performance from Ashton Jeanty, though:

"He's been at 35 rushing yards or less in three games in a row, and he has one touchdown on a reception since Week 10. The Texans are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season and No. 6 in the past five weeks, and Houston has allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs over that span."

