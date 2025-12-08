Raider Nation Agonizes Over Broncos Sweep
The Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Denver Broncos for the second time this season. They were playing at home in Week 14, and had an opportunity to pull off one of the biggest upset wins of the season.
They only lost by three points four weeks ago, and they forced Bo Nix to have his worst game of the season. The path to that happening again is taking away Courtland Sutton from their passing attack, and their defense stepping up and putting pressure on Nix. This time, though, the Raiders fell apart once again.
The Broncos started with the ball on offense, and despite the Raiders' defense getting multiple opportunities to get them off the field, they couldn't prevent them from converting on those third downs. That was no more personified than Nix's scramble for a touchdown to get the first points of the game.
On the ensuing drive, the Raiders' offense showed signs of life, with a nice mix of runs and passes. Brock Bowers is coming off a two-fouls-down performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he continues his great stretch with another receiving touchdown ot tue the game.
Kyu Blu Kelly went down with an injury on their next defensive drive, which is a big blow to their secondary. He's been one of their better defenders all season long, and the hope is that it isn't too grievous an injury.
The Broncos' defense suffocated Geno Smith and forced them to punt deep in their own territory. That caused a short field for Marvin Mims Jr, and he made the most of it with a punt return touchdown.
Before the half ended, the Raiders' offense had a shot to score before heading into halftime. Instead, Smith took another bad sack and eliminated any chance of them cutting into their lead.
The Broncos led a long touchdown drive highlighted by their run game. It was almost ten minutes, and it gassed the Raiders' defense in the process. The Raiders offense needs to reply with a sustained drive, or they'll likely get scored on again with such a tired defense.
Smith has been getting hit and pressured by the Broncos' defensive line all game long, and it's taken a toll on his body. They sub in Kenny Pickett for an important conversion in the red zone, but they still come up empty.
With Pickett in the offense, they were able to have big plays through the air to their younger players. Shedrick Jackson's first touch in the NFL goes for a touchdown, as they cut the lead down in the 4th quarter.
The Raiders kicked a last-minute field goal to make the score 24 - 17, but it was just window dressing for what was another embarrassing loss. They're now 2 - 11, with nowhere to go.
