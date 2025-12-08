Raider Nation Agonizes Over Broncos Sweep

The Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Denver Broncos for the second time this season. They were playing at home in Week 14, and had an opportunity to pull off one of the biggest upset wins of the season.

They only lost by three points four weeks ago, and they forced Bo Nix to have his worst game of the season. The path to that happening again is taking away Courtland Sutton from their passing attack, and their defense stepping up and putting pressure on Nix. This time, though, the Raiders fell apart once again.

Raider Nation Reacts

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Broncos started with the ball on offense, and despite the Raiders' defense getting multiple opportunities to get them off the field, they couldn't prevent them from converting on those third downs. That was no more personified than Nix's scramble for a touchdown to get the first points of the game.

Idk who is worse anymore, the offense or the defense. — Las Vegas Raiders 365 (@DailyLVRaiders) December 7, 2025

a QB draw touchdown on 3rd and long in the redzone… yeah this team has no fight or pride lmao — bby glo (@glok1dd) December 7, 2025

Wow the tackling and run stop has been so bad all year — Raivibo (@Raivib0) December 7, 2025

On the ensuing drive, the Raiders' offense showed signs of life, with a nice mix of runs and passes. Brock Bowers is coming off a two-fouls-down performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he continues his great stretch with another receiving touchdown ot tue the game.

Would you look at that Geno has decent protection and it leads to 7😂 — Julian (@MvsterJay) December 7, 2025

Nice drive, good response Raiders offense. — Kelsee Grammarly (@marshat75) December 7, 2025

Bowers is so damn good — Jackson (@antitharpleague) December 7, 2025

Kyu Blu Kelly went down with an injury on their next defensive drive, which is a big blow to their secondary. He's been one of their better defenders all season long, and the hope is that it isn't too grievous an injury.

Kelly 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — T (@TMart2169) December 7, 2025

The Broncos' defense suffocated Geno Smith and forced them to punt deep in their own territory. That caused a short field for Marvin Mims Jr, and he made the most of it with a punt return touchdown.

The Sacks That Geno Takes Are Literally All On Him. Sooo Hard To Watch Man. — Marvie💔 (@CBearGang) December 7, 2025

Special teams doing Special things like always to keep the tank alive 🔥🔥🔥 — Edward Escalera (@TheBigPanda79) December 7, 2025

Before the half ended, the Raiders' offense had a shot to score before heading into halftime. Instead, Smith took another bad sack and eliminated any chance of them cutting into their lead.

Now who would’ve predicted Geno Smith was going to take a sack & it would be a turnover on downs? the answer is EVERYONE❗️ — SniperJones🏴‍☠️🎙🇨🇴 (@iAmSniperJones) December 7, 2025

Another Geno Sack He Didn’t Have To Take — Marvie💔 (@CBearGang) December 7, 2025

Is it me or does Geno refuse to run out of the pocket? I just can’t w this dude, homie collecting a cool 35 million before he’s out. Unbelievable — imnoseygotpopcorn? (@tcommpro) December 7, 2025

The Broncos led a long touchdown drive highlighted by their run game. It was almost ten minutes, and it gassed the Raiders' defense in the process. The Raiders offense needs to reply with a sustained drive, or they'll likely get scored on again with such a tired defense.

One week closer to the #1 pick — D (@ShutupD) December 7, 2025

this is the most unwatchable team ever. we could have had sheddur on a minimum deal — tj (@tj20573098) December 7, 2025

Smith has been getting hit and pressured by the Broncos' defensive line all game long, and it's taken a toll on his body. They sub in Kenny Pickett for an important conversion in the red zone, but they still come up empty.

That glove gotta go Pickett — Craven Moorehead (@GoCrazeMilky) December 7, 2025

Oh no Geno is out - we may actually win- 😬 — 🏴‍☠️ RaiderZado 🏴‍☠️ (@R8derGooms) December 7, 2025

With Pickett in the offense, they were able to have big plays through the air to their younger players. Shedrick Jackson's first touch in the NFL goes for a touchdown, as they cut the lead down in the 4th quarter.

Is Kenny Pickett our hero we never knew we needed? lol — Zach Kaiser (@ZachKaiser8) December 7, 2025

Kenny Pickett looks like Tom Brady compared to Geno lol 😂 — Troy (@TroyMecham) December 7, 2025

No way KP snatched Genos chain in one drive lmaoo — JED 🔱🏴‍☠️ (@ThaMadTitan) December 7, 2025

The Raiders kicked a last-minute field goal to make the score 24 - 17, but it was just window dressing for what was another embarrassing loss. They're now 2 - 11, with nowhere to go.

