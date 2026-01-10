Raiders Nation Crowns No. 1 Pick After Hoosiers-Ducks Clash

The Las Vegas Raiders may have been eliminated from Super Bowl contention a long time ago, but they and their fans had some critical playoff football in store for them on January 9, 2026. The NFL's Wild Card Weekend hadn't kicked off yet, but the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers did battle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.



Raider Nation, Who Do U Prefer — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) January 9, 2026

The Raiders landed the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to their 2-15 season. As a result, Tom Brady, General Manager John Spytek, and the rest of the Las Vegas brass cleaned house. Now, they'll have the first-overall selection at their disposal to start a new rebuild. Geno Smith made it glaringly clear that he's not the quarterback of the future in Sin City, so it's practically guaranteed that the Raiders will be dubbing a new franchise field general come April. At this point in the draft cycle, the top pick had come down to two candidates: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore.



Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) calls a play on the line of scrimmage against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Raiders Nation has made its pick



One game won't be the be-all end-all for the Las Vegas Raiders' decision, but this head-to-head between Fernando Mendoza's Indiana Hoosiers and Dante Moore's Oregon Ducks was bound to play a significant role. Despite all of the anticipation leading up to the duel between potential first-overall picks, it became quite clear who the best quarterback in this game was, at least.



This is a college football game, but Fernando Mendoza is making NFL throw after NFL throw.



Gonna be really hard moving him off of that 1.01 spot. pic.twitter.com/8YtUWND5dH — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) January 10, 2026

Tom Brady is gonna love Fernando Mendoza — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2026

Raiders fans watching Fernando Mendoza: pic.twitter.com/34TpS4u8LP — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 10, 2026

Fernando Mendoza so far in his Raiders audition (College Football Playoff):



- 31/36 Completions

- 369 Passing Yards

- 8 Passing Touchdowns

- 0 Interceptions



He has more passing touchdowns than incompletions 😳 pic.twitter.com/zQC6JuoO9d — Underdog (@Underdog) January 10, 2026

The drama in this one had completely dissipated by halftime, with the Hoosiers leading 35-7. Things didn't start very well for Moore and the Ducks, as he would throw a pick-six to Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds on the very first offensive snap of the game. From there, he only continued to struggle aside from the response drive to tie up the game at seven apiece. Moore finished with 285 yards, 2 touchdowns, an interception, and a fumble lost on 24-of-39 passing.



d'angelo ponds pick 6; oregon vs indiana pic.twitter.com/f5LpjopHhk — ◇ (@F0RGIAT0) January 10, 2026

Dante Moore in the biggest game of his life pic.twitter.com/puU3ne4zjU — Woody (@woodyVSworld) January 10, 2026

Dante Moore leaving the stadium after losing the Peach Bowl knowing he’s about to be the Jets QB pic.twitter.com/3jC0VMpix1 — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) January 10, 2026

If you blur your eyes a little, you can easily convince yourself that Dante Moore is already playing for the Jets. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) January 10, 2026

On the other hand, Mendoza showed why he should be the frontrunner to be the first prospect off the board in the 2026 draft. He began his junior season a bit slowly before picking up steam throughout the year. Going into the campaign, he wasn't even considered a potential first-round guy. After leading his Hoosiers to a commanding 56-22 win with 205 total yards and five touchdowns on 85 percent passing against fifth-seeded Oregon to get Indiana into the College Football Playoff National Championship, he might have cemented his future as the No. 1 pick.



The debate is over. FERNANDO BETTER 🗣️



Welcome to #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/lJtAwj52Hx — RomeroWestCoast 🎙️🏈🏀 (@RomeroWestCoast) January 10, 2026

Tired of hearing Fernando Mendoza is a low ceiling guy, this kids going to be special with the raiders — Kyle Brass (@kylebrass27) January 10, 2026

How a @Raiders fan is watching the Mendoza-Moore matchup.



Pregame —

“I’d be happy with either guy.”



First Play Dante Moore Pick Six — “That’s it. We are taking Mendoza.”



Oregon TD on next drive — “Let’s trade down to #2. Moore is just as good as Mendoza.”



Mendoza TD —… pic.twitter.com/bzjeZrKy5c — HouseRules (@houserules789) January 10, 2026

At least, Raiders fans have seen enough. Tom Brady, John Spytek, and the rest of the Raiders' staff will want to see the process through with due diligence, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them take a quarterback who consistently wins from the pocket, is advanced beyond his years in processing, and will likely take a chip on his shoulder into the league as their next franchise quarterback.

To see what the Raiders end up doing with the No. 1 pick, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.