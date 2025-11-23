Raiders vs. Browns Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are set for what is surprisingly an important game for them this season. Las Vegas' matchup against the Cleveland Browns will be more than just another game regardless of if the Raiders win or lose.
What Sunday Comes Down To
The Raiders face a Browns team that should be beatable, assuming Las Vegas can assemble a solid game plan and execute at a higher level than they have this season. However, that is a far from a guarantee for a Raiders team that has lost multiple games they could have won.
Most of Las Vegas' problems comes from poor play along its offensive line. The unit's poor performances this season has erased any expectations they can exeute any plans Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly can come up with.
Heading into Sunday's matchup, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll agreed that the Raiders' offensive line is one of the most pressing questions facing the team on a weekly basis. Las Vegas would have a much better record if their offensive line had played better throughout the season.
"That's a pretty big question right there. Let me say this -- each game is a different experience, and you have to deal with the game. And last week was a very unusual game,” Carroll said.
“We were out chunking down the field and making a good move to put the ball in position to score, and we wind up taking field goals, and unfortunately, after we stopped them a couple times, they went down and scored and changed the game.
Carroll explained that the Raiders' coaching staff is working hard to help develop their offensive line altogether and the young players on the unit on an individual level. Injuries along the offensive line have forced the Raiders to make adjustments their roster is not deep enough to succesfully pull off.+
“And so, what I'm saying is we're still developing. We're still coming along. It's unfortunate to have to say that this late in the season, but we're still finding it. And so, we were very aggressive last week, and I'm hoping Chip [Kelly] will do that again this week," Carroll said.
Las Vegas faces a team they can beat, assuming they play a sound football game that features a healthy amount of complimentary football. The Raiders have failed to do that at all this season, making Sunday's game much more interesting than it may appear on paper.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE