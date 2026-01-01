Where the Raiders Are Heading Into Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing their divisional opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, for their last game of the 2025 regular season. This has been one of the most disastrous seasons for the Raiders, perhaps ever, given their preseason expectations.

Additions like Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, and Chip Kelly were all supposed to help this team. All three of those guys may not even be on the team next season. A loss against the Chiefs would secure the number one overall pick for the Raiders and the opportunity to draft Fernando Mendoza .

Week 18 Power Rankings

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings for the final time this season. Despite getting blown out by the New York Giants and having the worst record in the NFL, the Raiders are ranked the 28th team to close out the year.

"The Raiders took control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after being routed 34-10 by the Giants in Week 17. While the loss brings obvious upside — including the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback such as Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or trade the pick to a quarterback-needy team — it also leaves a lingering sense of dysfunction that will hang over the organization in the weeks ahead", said Valentine.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raider Nation has very little to be proud of in their team's Week 17 performance. Ashton Jeanty only contributed 73 yards of total offense, and after having a career performance against the Houston Texans, they completely abandoned him in the pass game. To make matters worse, they may be losing a franchise player very soon.

"Las Vegas elected to shut down edge defender Maxx Crosby before the game, and there is growing speculation that the star pass rusher could be traded this offseason. Crosby was sidelined with a knee injury, yet videos of him playing basketball and jumping on a trampoline surfaced shortly thereafter".

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his tackle in the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Raiders were to trade Maxx Crosby this offseason, it'd be the epitome of stupidness. Crosby is the only reason why teams have any reason to fear their defense. On top of that, an offseason trade makes little sense if they want to capitalize on his value.

A midseason trade next year makes more sense, as they're likely to get more from a team trying to convince themselves Crosby is the player they need to make a Super Bowl push. In the offseason, there's less pressure to give up more when there are free agents available, and they still have to take into account the development of their own players.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders' placement in the power rankings WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.