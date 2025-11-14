What the Raiders Need from Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech
During the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were widely considered to have one of the better draft classes in the league. Halfway through the season, most of the Raiders' draft class has had little impact.
Most Disappointing
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently analyzed the most disappointing draft picks for every team in the National Football League. Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech were his selections for Las Vegas.
"Bech and Dont'e Thornton have been almost non-existent in an offense that no longer has the aforementioned Meyers, and its leading receiver Thursday night against Denver was 33-year-old Tyler Lockett," Edwards said.
Heading into Week 11, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained a few of the challenges that come with depending so heavily on rookies at the wide receiver position. After trading Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders' top two wide receivers are rookies.
"There are challenges to that, and it's the smallest issues when they come up. It's not like, 'Can you run an out route and catch the football?' There's so many other things about blocking and positioning and getting other guys open and all of the complimentary things that go along, as well as special teams," Carroll said.
"And so, those guys are growing. They're getting a lot of playtime, they're getting a lot of opportunities, and it's all going to pay off. Both our young guys have a good head on their shoulders, and they learn well, and they're figuring it out. But it's just growing pains, and we have to get through it."
At 2-7, with plenty of injuries and holes littered across the roster, now is the time for the Raiders to see what they have in several of their young players in addition to Thornton and Bech. It only makes sense for Las Vegas to see what they have in their younger, lesser-known players.
"With all young guys, to me, and you guys have heard me say this, that we want to play them early and want to see where they are and try to get them to the midpoint of the season, where they have some background and experience, where they can play like regulars," Carroll said.
"I mean, we're kind of there. This is where we turn the corner for the second half, and I've already mentioned that to those guys, that this is where we count on them to come through and be cleaner with their assignments and sharper and just on it better than they've been earlier. And hopefully, that's what we'll see down the stretch."
