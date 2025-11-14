Inside Pete Carroll’s Thoughts on Quinnen Williams and the Raiders’ Path Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost seven of their last eight games. Things are hardly going the way Pete Carroll and his coaching staff envisioned. Still, it is their job to figure things out as soon as possible. The second half of the season is officially underway.
Carroll has a chance to turn things around, if he can mitigate some of the Raiders' most pressing issues, such as their offensive line. Time will tell if that happens or not.
Watch Carroll's comments below
For a partial transcript of his comments, read below.
Q: Obviously, you have a previous working relationship with Brian Schottenheimer. When you watch the Cowboys on tape, what are some things that you notice that are indicative of his coaching style and philosophies?
Coach Carroll: "Well, he was an offensive coordinator for us, and he's been a great coach, a great family background. His dad is one of the guys that I have the most respect for, for the way he styled his coaching and all of that. Brian [Schottenheimer] has his own way, what's really, I think, his stamp on this team, and right now is the offense. They're really functioning at a high level. They're ranked highly in almost every one of the critical categories -- points, yards, all kinds of stuff.
"And I know that that's where his mark is, and they made an effort this past week to go get Quinnen [Williams] and to make a statement that they're trying to make sure and help the defense. And that's a franchise at work. They're trying to figure it out. But I think that's really what he owns. He's an offensive guy from the start. I think it sounds like everything's working out, and they're trying to figure it out just like everybody else is. And so, I wish him the best."
Q: You mention that move about Quinnen Williams as well. When you watch him on tape, what are some things that you have to worry about with him?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, we haven't seen him play with them yet, of course. And so, we went back and looked at other film. He's a fantastic player. That's why they went after him and gave up a lot to get him. And everybody wants a 3-technique, and they're hard to find, and there's a handful of guys that really dominate the position. He's in that group of guys, so he's going to make them better without question."
Q: For you personally, how do you internalize a nine-game stretch like this?
Coach Carroll: "How do I handle it? Not very well. It's been crappy, and this is not what I expected to happen. And I didn't feel that we would be this far behind the start of the season. And so, we're just trying to just keep driving the messages home and trying to get better each week and do some things that we can build from.
And it's a kick, it's a blocked kick, it's an OT catch, it's a -- and there's four or five games here that could have flipped just like that, just small margins of better play and better execution, better calls and all of that, that we know. But unfortunately, it still is what it is, and then we have to deal with it.
"So, I'm not very well-versed in being in this situation, and I don't have the experience about that, and I'm happy to say that, but I don't like it one bit. And it's been hard, and so fortunately, the coaches and we're all -- we keep grinding with our players, and we're communicating well. They're communicating well with us, and we're keeping it together. And it's just like the next opportunity feels like it's going to turn. So, mom said something good is just about to happen."
Q: When you're dealing with something like this, do the thoughts of job security and your future with the organization ever creep up?
Coach Carroll: "No, I don't think like that. I really don't. I can't go there. It's been 20 something years just in these last two opportunities as a head coach, and that hasn't been in my mind at all. So, I'm not going to start now."
"Bech and Dont'e Thornton have been almost non-existent in an offense that no longer has the aforementioned Meyers, and its leading receiver Thursday night against Denver was 33-year-oldTyler Lockett."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE