Why Cowboys Game Should Be Ashton Jeanty's Breakout Moment
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to run the ball this season, as has been the case for the past two seasons. The Raiders will face one of the worst run defenses in the National Football League when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
This should give running back Ashton Jeanty a chance to breakout, assuming Las Vegas' offensive line gives him a legitimate chance to do so.
Watch Jeanty Discuss Below
Q: Is there a little more juice when you get to play the Cowboys for the first time as an NFL player?
Ashton Jeanty: “I mean, I wouldn't say it's any different. Obviously, growing up there, but it's still just another game to go out there and try to get a win.”
Q: They just traded for Quinnen Williams. They got some big guys in the interior of the defensive line. What kind of challenges do they present?
Jeanty: “Yeah, they got some great players up front. Obviously adding Quinnen [Williams], he's a great player. So, we just got to be better up front and be ready for those guys. We know they're probably going to want to play more of a five-man front, so we got to win our one-on-ones up front. “
Q: What makes it unique as a running back going against a defense that does a lot of those five-man fronts?
Jeanty: “Yeah. I mean, as far as running the ball, you're not really going to have double teams. It's not really much different for me. Obviously, some of the runs will hit differently based on just not having the same run blocks. And then in pass protection, just knowing, hey, if they got those five down linemen, pretty much I got everybody else.”
Q: Playing on Monday Night Football, is it more special of an event being that it’s on primetime? Jeanty: “Yeah, it's exciting, of course. But it's still just another game, another opportunity to go out there and win.”
Q: The margins for error at this level are pretty tight. Have you kind of learned that in terms of watching the NFL about how it's the small details at this level?
Jeanty: “100%. I mean, the details are everything. And you may not think it's the play where you messed up, but more times than not, it is that play that can change the game in a bad way for you and your team. So, every single detail, every single play matters. But even if you do mess up, you got to move on to the next play and make sure that the next play you execute.”
Q: How did you reflect on the bobbled pass that led to the interception in Denver?
Jeanty: “I just got to be better. Keep working on my hands and I’ll make sure that that never happens again.”
