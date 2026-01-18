Why the Raiders Need Much More Than Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are a combined 7-27 over the past two seasons. Quarterback play has largely been the reason for the Raiders' struggles. In what is clearly a quarterback-driven league, the Raiders have been unable to find a dependable one for several years. Their record over that time is proof.

Still, Las Vegas ' dismal roster, as a whole, has held the Raiders back recently. Las Vegas' issues at quarterback are undoubtedly glaring, but so are several other position groups that can help a quarterback succeed. The Raiders' roster needs help across the board this offseason.

Raiders' Rut

There has never been a No. 1 draft pick who walks into an overly perfect situation. In fact, it is the exact opposite, as they are generally going to the worst team in the league. That is how the process works. Generally, any team that picks first overall needs much more than a quarterback.

That is certainly the case for a subpar Raiders roster that is expected to have quarterback Fernando Mendoza added on the first night of the draft. Mendoza must be prepared to battle adversity, as he will be tasked with being the foundational piece of the Raiders' rebuild.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti recently noted how Mendoza's presence has helped mold an Indiana team set to play in the National Championship. Mendoza has helped Indiana's team off the field as much as he has on it. He will need to lean on those experiences in Las Vegas.

“He’s a special guy, first of all, and we all know that, on and off the field. To me, Fernando is like the glue [for] those final little cracks and pieces to make it whole and tight. I’m talking about our team unity. Our teams have always been close. Don’t get me wrong. This team is extremely close. Sure. I think he’s the reason why this team is extremely close," Cignetti said.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently explained the organization's mindset as it moves forward with the No. 1 pick. Mendoza could be the piece that officially sparks the Raiders' comeback from years of disappointment. Still, Las Vegas will need much more than the talented signal-caller.

"I think we have a great opportunity to build this franchise the right way now. We never want to be in the spot again. I never thought I would be in the spot, but we got to be real with where we're at. We have to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and our focus and our vision is on everything going forward now,” Spytek said.

Mendoza should get the Raiders back on track. However, Las Vegas' offense will need much more, such as a revamped offensive line from top to bottom and better wide receivers. Las Vegas is set at running back and tight end; nearly every other offensive position needs help.

