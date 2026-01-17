Putting the Raiders' Most Significant Need into Perspective

The Las Vegas Raiders have started seven different quarterbacks since the 2023-24 season. The position has singlehandedly led to numerous losses for the Raiders in what is a quarterback-driven league. Las Vegas believed they had at least a serviceable answer in Geno Smith.

After trading a third-round pick for Smith and paying him well, things did not work out for Smith, mainly due to the Raiders' porous offensive line. Still, Smith is responsible for the majority of his league-leading interception total on the season. Las Vegas must look to improve at quarterback.

What the Raiders Need

Las Vegas holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. It is fair to expect them to draft Fernando Mendoza with the pick, assuming they do not receive a hefty offer from another team for the right to select the talented quarterback. The Raiders are as all-in on Mendoza as they should be, raises questions.

The Raiders would need a plan in place for Smith. It is unlikely another team will want to take on Smith's contract, which is officially a bad one. Las Vegas could save money by moving on from Smith. Las Vegas is set to start yet another quarterback in 2026.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus explained how significant the Raiders ' need for a quarterback is. Smith is not entirely to blame for the Raiders' offensive woes, but given his contract and position, there is no way around him bearing most of the responsibility.

"Holding the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders face roster needs across the board, but quarterback remains the most pressing. Geno Smith struggled in his first season with Las Vegas, earning a PFF passing grade (58.2) that ranked 37th among 45 qualifying quarterbacks. Ball security was a major issue, as Smith threw a league-high 17 interceptions and accounted for the third-most turnover-worthy plays (23)," Cameron said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith was widely regarded as a player Las Vegas added last offseason to help it get through at least a couple of seasons. However, Raiders General Manager John Spytek addressed Smith's future with the team. It did not sound like a strong endorsement from Spytek.

"Yeah, Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him, we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make those decisions going forward,” Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

