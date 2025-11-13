Why the Raiders Need to Prepare for a MNF Shootout
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four. The Raiders have lost three in a row. Both teams can use a win, but the Raiders undoubtedly need it more. Las Vegas' season is on the brink of officially being lost.
Since returning from their Bye Week, the Raiders have shown progress in a few aspects and a need for progress in others. On Monday night, Las Vegas strengths and weaknesses will be on full display.
Predicting Monday Night's Outcome
The Raiders must find a way to unlock their offense, as it is unlikely Las Vegas' defense can continue carrying the team every week. Dallas will look to make it a shootout against Las Vegas' struggling offense, Las Vegas must keep up.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently predicted every Week 11 matchup. Prisco is not a fan of the matchup for the Raiders.
"This is a bad Monday night game, but it features two national teams with a high profile. That matters to the networks. The Cowboys made some improvements to the defense at the trade deadline, which will help that unit make some strides in the right direction. The Dallas offense can score. The Raiders offense has issues, which will again show up. Look for the Cowboys to win it behind Dak Prescott," Prisco said.
The Raiders have lost much more than they have won, making it understandable for many to overestimate them. The Cowboys are the better team on paper, but anything can and often does. Las Vegas has shown the ability to rise to the occasion for primetime games.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that he believes his team has responded well following two games, and two losses in a short span of time. Las Vegas is in the middle of consecutive primetime games.
“I thought our guys responded really well and played really hard the other night, on Thursday night, and I really liked that we were able to do that because it's a unique situation that you're in, and we got to learn from those times when we get them,” Carroll said.
“But this will help too. This gives you a little bit of break on the legs. We'll get a good full week, plus. Half a day today and a full day tomorrow. So, we have nothing to complain about. We got a lot of time to get better."
