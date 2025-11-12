1 Thing the Raiders' MNF Matchup vs. Cowboys Will Solidify
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed many of their most pressing needs during the most recent offseason. The Raiders added a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback and running back this offseason. They were all supposed to help Las Vegas take the next step.
That has not happened primarily due to Las Vegas' decision to make quality additions along its offensive line over the offseason. Football games are won and lost in the trenches that the Raiders overlooked.
Raiders' Battle Up Front
After nine games, Las Vegas is still searching for an offensive identity. Whenever they are able to establish that identity, it will likely be centered around running the ball better than they have so far this season. Las Vegas' offensive line needs to improve before that could become a legitimate thought.
The Raiders have struggled to run the ball consistently this season, ranking fourth in the National Football League in rushing yards per game. Luckily for the Raiders, the Cowboys' defense is equally as bad at stopping the run. Still, the Raiders know Monday night will be a challenge.
On Tuesday, Jeanty noted that the Raiders will have their work cut out for them when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys recently traded for interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who is sure to make an impact against a depleted Raiders' offensive line.
“Yeah, [the Cowboys] got some great players. They just added Quinnen Williams in the interior. So, I’m sure that’ll level up their front. And, just a good all-around team. But, there’s definitely places where we can attack them and make great plays," Jeanty said.
“[Williams is] another guy in the interior to be disruptive. I mean, he’s a game wrecker. So, we got to be ready for him. We just prepping kind of for whoever’s going to be out there. Obviously, they’ve made some changes, so we’ll just prepare for that.”
After a tough outing against the Denver Broncos and suffering multiple injuries along the offensive line, Las Vegas upcoming draft and free agency period should be focused on gutting the offensive line they currently have.
